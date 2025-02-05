Amon-Ra St. Brown Wants Myles Garrett to Join Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions are now in the mix annually to be a playoff team and to contend for a Super Bowl.
Unfortunately, the last two seasons ended in disappointment, as Dan Campbell's squad were bounced from the playoffs before accomplishing their goal of winning the organization's first-ever Super Bowl.
On their latest edition of "The St. Brown" podcast, Detroit's talented wideout discussed general manager Brad Holmes and the front office making bold moves this offseason and trading for Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett.
The former fourth-round draft pick was discussing with this brother how injuries impacted the team and then expressed just how valuable a player like Garrett can be for an NFL defense.
"But yeah, I should probably text (general manager) Brad (Holmes) and see, you know, what they're thinking about doing," St. Brown shared. "Him and Aiden and Alim and DJ and all of our D-line. If you have a defensive line that's nasty, you don't need. any corners. You don't. You don't need anything. Just play off. Just play it off."
Also, St. Brown is aware that Los Angeles Rams wideout Cooper Kupp is now also available. The 25-year-old noted that despite Kupp's accomplishments in the NFL, there is still a business side that will eventually impact all players in the league.
When St. Brown listed off what a great offense the Lions would have and named all the star players that could be on the offense with the addition of Kupp, Equanimeous St. Brown quickly shot down the idea, stating the Lions must add players on defense.