Albert Breer Explains Why Lions Are Top Spot For Myles Garrett
The Detroit Lions have an opportunity to cash in on building a roster that is close to winning a Super Bowl.
Myles Garrett expressing his desire to end his tenure with the Cleveland Browns has caused Lions' supporters to decide if it is worth it to invest heavily in trying to acquire him.
Appearing on the Dan Patrick Show, Sports Illustrated NFL reporter Albert Breer shared why Detroit is his favorite destination for one of the best edge rushers in the league.
“My favorite destination would be Detroit. I just think about that, they’re in a spot now where they don’t need their first round pick," Breer said. "They don’t really need to keep stocking up. They may be in a position where if you’re them, you may almost say, ‘We may only have five or six rookies make our team.’ So they’re in a position now where it’s like, ‘We can start to flip picks.’ If you’re them, you lost all of these coaches and you want to flip the momentum and keep things going in the right direction."
Like many, the idea of pairing the future Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman with Aidan Hutchinson is quite appealing.
Hutchinson, despite missing over the half of the 2024 season with a severe leg injury, still led the Lions in sacks with 7.5.
"I mean, God, the idea of Myles Garrett opposite Aidan Hutchinson. That, to me, is really intriguing. Detroit’s in this championship window," Breer noted. "They had so much momentum, and then the ugly loss to Washington and it was six or seven coaches. It looks like, ‘Oh God, are they missing their window?’ What’s the easiest way to flip that?”