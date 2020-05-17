4 Ways Lions’ Defense Has Improved

It has been discussed time and time again about the poor defense the Lions have displayed the past few seasons.

Under the direction of so-called “defensive guru” Matt Patricia, this should have never been the case.

We have seen some glimmers of improvement, however.

The addition of Trey Flowers last year proved to be a successful signing.

Jahlani Tavai -- Detroit’s second-round pick in 2019 -- has shown signs of life, and is fighting for the starting middle linebacker position.

Both of these players, along with a few others, should continue to improve the embattled defensive core.

From the end of 2019 until now, the Lions’ defense has gotten a whole lot better, in my opinion.

Here are four ways now in which the Lions have improved their defense from the end of 2019 until today:

1.) Adding more depth

While it seemed minuscule at first, Detroit general manager Bob Quinn and Patricia have added a considerable amount of depth on the defense.

By drafting John Penisini from Utah in the sixth round and ex-Buckeyes defensive tackle Jashon Cornell in the seventh round, Detroit added some much-needed depth on the defensive line.

Another solid backup was added in free agency via the acquisition of safety Jayron Kearse.

In 15 games last year, Kearse accumulated 28 total tackles, six passes defensed and one interception.

If these numbers can be replicated or improved upon in 2020, Kearse will be a valuable asset to the Lions’ secondary.

2.) Drafting Darius Slay’s replacement

After trading Slay to the Eagles, the Lions drafted cornerback Jeff Okudah out of Ohio State at No. 3 overall, who should have an immediate impact for Detroit.

Okudah’s potential is through the roof, and has the opportunity to become a Day 1 starter and the NFL’s next great corner.

Okudah’s 2019 season at Ohio State was highlighted by nine pass breakups, 28 total tackles and a team-leading three interceptions.

Coming from Ohio State, Okudah knows how to win, and will bring that hard-working, winning attitude to Patricia’s defense.

3.) Bringing in former Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins

Collins was a huge addition for Patricia and Quinn this offseason, and he should make a big impact from the get-go.

In a full season for New England in 2019, Collins had 81 total tackles, seven sacks, three forced fumbles and three interceptions -- very impressive numbers for the veteran linebacker.

With his skill set and football IQ, this will undoubtedly be a game changer for the Lions’ defense in 2020.

4.) Bolstering the defensive front

The Lions grabbed a steal in EDGE rusher Julian Okwara in the third round of this year's draft.

Okwara fell in the draft due to an injury while playing at Notre Dame.

When healthy, Okwara is a menacing force coming off of the edge, and will most certainly improve the abysmal pass rush.

Two major additions for the Lions’ defensive line came in free agency in the form of defensive linemen Nick Williams and Danny Shelton -- two crafty veterans that bring a lot to the table.

Both players had their best seasons in 2019, and are just hitting their strides as they push into 2020 as Lions.

Williams finished 2019 with 42 total tackles and six sacks, while Shelton had 61 total tackles and three sacks.

These two guys will be game changers for the Lions in 2020.

Related

Safety Tracy Walker Is Lions' "Best-Kept Secret"

Lions Sign Guard Logan Stenberg to 4-Year Deal

Could Lions Be Biggest Sleeper in NFL?

All Lions Mailbag: Four or Five Running Backs, Win Totals and More

Kerryon Johnson Addresses Running Back Competition Online

Davis: "It's Not Really about the Fans. It's More So This Whole Quarantine Deal"

3 Lions That Could Be Pro Bowlers in 2020