Analyst Believes Lions Should Target Will Levis Over Hendon Hooker
The NFL offseason tends to provide some very unique opinions and interesting trade proposals.
With the NBA and NHL taking over the headlines during their free agency periods, NFL writers have been in the mood to re-create blockbuster trades.
A local blogger recently proposed a three team trade involving the Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans.
The Lions would receive pass rusher Tavius Robinson and quarterback Will Levis. The AFC North powerhouse receives defensive tackle Keondre Coburn and a 2026 4th-round pick from Detroit. The Titans would end receiving defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad, a 2026 5th-round pick from Detroit, and a 2026 5th-round pick from Baltimore.
According to A to Z Sports, "Look, I don't have any faith in Hendon Hooker or Kyle Allen at this time. That could change at the end of the summer, but right now I see a younger guy in Will Levis, and I see a really good quarterback coach in Mark Brunell. There's no reason to think Levis couldn't be a better backup quarterback right now."
While Hooker certainly has not played at a level that would prevent his name from being included in trade rumors or his spot on the roster being in jeopardy, it is safe to presume there are far better options at backup than a player who struggled mightily in 2024 as a starter.
Titans coach Brian Callahan was frank with Levis regarding what he needed to improve heading into training camp. Last season, Levis went 2-10 leading the Titan's offense. He passed for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
"One thing I've learned the hard way is there's no way to play your best ball if there are other things you let affect your mental," Levis said. "The mind space I was in those 20 weeks was not me."