Fact or Fiction: Is Shedeur Sanders Auditioning For Detroit Lions?

The Detroit Lions have invested in quarterback Jared Goff for the foreseeable future.

Given the nature of Goff's contract, many pundits are expecting the 31-year-old to restructure his Lions contract, giving the team a significant amount of additional cap space, but would keep the former No. 1 pick in Detroit for even longer.

Could quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who had a stellar debut for the Cleveland Browns, be on the move this offseason?

Despite Goff's success in Detroit and the offense being built around him, questions continue to linger regarding his ability to lead a team to a Super Bowl.

This season, against team's with quality defensive lines, Goff and the offense have looked quite pedestrian. Without the same caliber of offensive line, Detroit's passing attack has not been as potent against quality opponents.

Appearing on "Up and Adams" this week, former NFL quarterback Kurt Benkert expressed he feels Sanders is auditioning for other NFL teams, and would develop quite well in Detroit's offensive scheme.

"I loved that he looked like he was having fun. He had control of the offense. The interception that he threw, from my opinion, a really good play by the defensive end. But, he was able to make plays with his feet. On this (explosive play) one here, he knew immediately he was going to be hot," Benkert said. "Instead of just throwing the checkdown, like you see some guys do, he knows that he has a potential shot down the field.

"I like his ability on the run," Benkert added. "I think Shedeur is audioning for other teams right now. I think the Browns, who the heck knows what that looks like right now. I cold see Shedeur truly being groomed, operate well in that Lions offense. I could see him operating well in (Kyle) Shanahan's offense. I think Shedeur is built for that kind of scheme. As a point guard, with a little bit of upside as a scrambler. I think he has got everything it takes. ..."

The one significant hole in Goff's game is the difficulties faced when he is pressured. While he has steadily improved at evading pressures and making off-schedule throws, he is not proficient enough to overcome an offensive line struggling in pass protection.

Also, the cap ramifications of moving on from Goff now would be quite drastic. Moving on would incur a deap cap hit of over $60 million next season.

It is not expected Detroit wants to carry his $69 million cap hit for 2026, so restructuring would assist the team manage the cap better, but would all but guarantee he remains under center in Motown for the next several seasons.

While Sanders could end up as a starter elsewhere, it would be shocking if he landed in Detroit.

Deep shots

The Lions feature one of the most explosive wide receivers in the National Football League, but the explosive passing attack has fizzled the past month of the season.

Dan Campbell was asked about the balance of taking deep shots and the risk involved versus keeping an opponent's defense honest.

“You’re always playing that balance. If you don’t take shots, then they just sit on you and they can make it difficult. But also, sometimes to take those shots, you’ve got to hold the ball for a while depending on what you really want to do," said Campbell. "So, there is a risk/reward, and if you don’t, then you’ve got to be able to, within the next two downs, you’ve got to find a way to convert for the next round, for the next first down and the next reload on the downs. But you’ve got to have both, you’ve got to be willing to do a little bit of both.”

