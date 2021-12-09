Skip to main content
    December 9, 2021
    Anthony Lynn: I Don't Think Patrick Peterson Would Have Played That Far Off

    Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn was confident in his team's passing attack going into the game against the Minnesota Vikings.
    The Minnesota Vikings have taken their fair share of criticism following their 29-27 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 13. 

    On the final play in regulation, Vikings defensive back Cam Dantzler was  beaten easily by rookie wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown. 

    Dantzler has taken most of the criticism for the botched coverage in the past few days. 

    “Yeah, I couldn’t even -- no, he was supposed to be off," Vikings coach Mike Zimmer replied when asked about the final play following the loss. "But I couldn’t tell exactly where inside help was or not, but I mean yeah.” 

    According to SI's Inside the Vikings, "Blame also falls on the two inside defenders nearest to the play, Xavier Woods and Mackensie Alexander. Woods was far too deep and was late to break on the play. Alexander was covering the middle receiver of the three on that side of the formation, but as former Vikings linebacker Ben Leber pointed out, he may have been out of place. Alexander might've had some inside responsibilities on St. Brown, but allowed himself to get pushed out of the way by the slot receiver."

    At his Thursday media session, Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn had a subtle remark when asked if he was surprised at the Vikings coverage on the final play. 

    Lynn indicated he felt some level of confidence in his team's offense due to the fact Patrick Peterson would be missing the contest. 

    Peterson was not available for the Vikings in Week 13, as he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. 

    "We thought that way going into the game. Absolutely. I don't think Patrick Peterson would have played that far off," Lynn said jokingly. 

