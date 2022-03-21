Skip to main content

Free Agent DL Arden Key Will Visit Detroit Lions

Veteran defensive lineman Arden Key is set to visit the Detroit Lions this week.

Despite the quiet free 2022 agency period for the Detroit Lions, the team can still sign players from other NFL teams. 

During the 2022 NFL free agency period, general manager Brad Holmes signed several of the Lions own free agents. Only two players from other organizations have joined the team thus far. 

It has been reported by NFL Network that defensive lineman Arden Key is headed to Allen Park on Monday to visit with the Lions.

The 25-year-old is coming off of 6.5 sacks with the San Francisco 49ers in 2021, and it is believed several teams will be in the mix for his services in 2022. 

According to SI's All 49ers, "Key wasn’t a starter for the 49ers, but he was their best interior pass rusher on third down and finished the season with 6.5 sacks. For that reason, he most likely will sign a lucrative multi-year deal this offseason. The 49ers could give him that deal, or look for the next Arden Key."

The Lions are desperately in search of an improved pass-rush, which has been a major issue for the past couple of seasons. 

chark5

"You can never have enough pass rushers. Now, I did think losing a Romeo Okwara earlier in the year, that hurt cause we were really counting on him. But, really like what Charles Harris did for us, we really like the growth that Julian Okwara had," Holmes explained following the conclusion of the Lions 2021 season.

key5

