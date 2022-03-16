In case you didn't realize, the Lions weren't a very good team last year, and produced anemic results on both sides of the ball for much of the season.

It resulted in a paltry 3-13-1 finish from the organization in 2021.

Yet, the win-loss record wasn't all too important since it was the first season of the Brad Holmes-Dan Campbell era in Detroit.

The duo of Holmes and Campbell instead focused on establishing a positive culture inside the locker room and on making incremental strides as the season progressed.

And, by the end of the campaign, both of the above goals had come to fruition, providing the Lions with a solid foundation to build upon for future seasons.

Subsequently, Holmes and Detroit's front office went into the offseason with the mindset of retaining as many of their core players as possible.

It's already led to the Lions inking two of their standout defensive players from a season ago -- safety Tracy Walker and defensive end Charles Harris -- to new contracts.

In totality, Holmes & Co. have re-signed seven of their 13 unrestricted free agents and four of their six restricted free agents.

Additionally, all 16 of the organization's exclusive rights free agents have at least been tendered an offer.

Prior to the start of the offseason, Holmes stated that year No. 2 of the present Detroit rebuild would be about "player acquisition." Yet, so far, it's looked more like player "re-acquisition."

It's opened the team up to some criticism from fans and pundits alike, which Walker addressed during a media session with reporters Tuesday to announce his new contract.

"A lot of those guys that we re-signed, a lot of those guys were not even supposed to be in the NFL. A lot of those guys were not even supposed to be playing," Walker told reporters. "And so, a lot of those guys also developed last year, because of the circumstances they were put under. So, with that being said, they were allowed to get better and they have improved, just like me. I was put in some circumstances where I had to improve. And that's just one thing about since I've been here and seen this coaching staff come in, that it's all about development. I've seen those same young guys that you're talking about be developed and come back in and be better each and every week."

Walker saw first-hand how members of the Lions developed as the 2021 campaign progressed.

Harris, for instance, recorded a career-best 7.5 sacks, after posting 6.5 combined sacks in four previous seasons.

In taking the next steps in their respective careers, Walker and Harris were worthy of being brought back by the organization. And, now the hope is that they become two of the building blocks of Aaron Glenn's defense, as the team transitions into a playoff contender.

But, re-signing Walker and Harris and a variety of other players, including backup quarterback Tim Boyle, wide receiver Kalif Raymond and linebacker Alex Anzalone, can't be all that the Lions do this offseason.

Sure, they've already added former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark to their arsenal of weapons in the passing game. And, I like the move, especially since he only got a one-year deal.

However, Holmes & Co. still need to address other areas of need on the roster, most notably at EDGE and cornerback.

Whether it occurs through free agency, a trade or two or this April's NFL Draft, it simply needs to happen.

There's nothing wrong with bringing back players that showcased signs of improvement in 2021 and that fit the brand of football that Campbell and Holmes want to play. But, it can't be the only roster construction plan deployed, if the organization is serious about taking the next step in its rebuild.