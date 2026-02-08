5 Free Agents in Super Bowl LX Lions Must Target

Super Bowl Sunday is officially here.

The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks will battle it out at Levi's Stadium with the Lombardi Trophy on the line. For the other 30 teams, Sunday's game will be a final opportunity to evaluate players who are set to enter free agency this offseason.

Here are five free agents the Detroit Lions should monitor in Sunday's game.

RB Kenneth Walker III

As a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Seahawks don't have the luxury of the fifth-year option with Walker and he is set to enter free agency as a result. In 2025, Walker posted the second 1,000-yard season of his four-year career and helped the offense immensely with his speed and elusiveness.

With the fluctuating value of the running back position, Walker's free agency situation could be interesting. The Lions don't necessarily have a need, but with uncertainty surrounding David Montgomery and whether or not he'll return, there could be an opportunity to add a veteran like Walker to round out the duo with the electrifying Jahmyr Gibbs.

Walker was a part of a running back duo during the regular season, but has been the focal option throughout and taken a bigger role with the injury to backfield mate Zach Charbonnet in the postseason.

CB Tariq Woolen

Woolen started his career in Seattle with a bang, leading the NFL with six interceptions and finishing third in Rookie of the Year voting. However, he has taken some lumps throughout the ensuing seasons and was benched at one point this year, which could call into question his future with the team.

Set to hit free agency, Woolen has shown that he still has some upside. There's plenty of talent and production that he could provide, but his inconsistency has limited his true impact. The Lions have D.J. Reed starting on one side at corner, but with Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw both struggling with injuries, Woolen could provide some competition at the opposite corner spot.

TE Austin Hooper

New Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing is one of the most frequent users of multi-tight end personnel packages, so they could be on the lookout to add to the room. Hooper is set to hit the market after two seasons with the Patriots and could be a serviceable depth option.

Detroit has Sam LaPorta entrenched as the top option at this position, and Brock Wright has been a solid backup. However, both suffered season-ending injuries last year and the production dipped severely as a result. Hooper has played 10 seasons and has over 4,000 yards to his tally, and could be the ideal tight end/fullback hybrid for Petzing's offensive scheme.

EDGE Boye Mafe

The Lions will have a need off the edge this year, with Al-Quadin Muhammad and Marcus Davenport both expected to hit free agency. As a result, a player like Mafe could be one the Lions target to pair opposite of Aidan Hutchinson.

In four seasons in Seattle, Mafe has 20 career sacks and two this season. He has had a smaller workload than some of the other high-priority free agents, but was productive against the run with 31 combined tackles and four for loss in the regular season.

Mafe plays with physicality and could be a player that the Lions could lean on in a rotation, and may be willing to take a short contract to prove his ability for an organization that needs to find a reliable EDGE solution opposite of Hutchinson.

WR Rashid Shaheed

The Seahawks' acquisition of Shaheed has been one of the most impactful in-season moves, as his return ability has been massive. He returned a punt and a kick for a touchdown during the regular season after being acquired, then took the opening kickoff of their Divisional Round game against San Francisco back to the house.

Detroit has a decision to make with Kalif Raymond, who is set to hit free agency and has been their return man for the last five seasons. Shaheed's profile has certainly increased on account of his recent performance, and won't come cheap despite marginal receiving production.

However, if the Lions elect to not bring back Raymond and want to make a splash in the special teams department, Shaheed could be a viable option.

