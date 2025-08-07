Detroit Lions Veteran Enjoying 'Lifelong Dream'
During the free agency period of the offseason, the Detroit Lions signing Avonte Maddox went under the radar.
Since training camp started, however, the former Philadelphia Eagle has been making sure he's standing out.
The defensive back snagged a tipped interception at training camp on Wednesday, and has been part of the Kelvin Sheppard defense that is stagnating John Morton’s offense for most of training camp.
As one of the newer players to the system, following a seven-year stint with the Eagles, Maddox is approaching his new team like a rookie, as well as learning the best ways to help.
“It’s been good. Just taking everything, learning, asking questions even though I’m one of the older guys in the room, but I’m still full of questions and trying to gain as much knowledge as I can, before the season gets here, you know, at all positions,” Maddox revealed. “So I can know where help needs to be and where people and players are going to be, and be able to help if anyone else needs help. So, you know, that’s what I’m trying to get good at while I’m here, learn as much as I can.”
From his time in Philadelphia, Maddox knows the importance of culture and accountability for a team. The longtime veteran has been a part of a Super Bowl winning organization, and that knowledge stresses the importance of accountability.
He sees the same culture in this year's Lions defense.
“You can see the culture in this defense, as well. These guys, they hold each other accountable,” Maddox said. “That’s all you need for someone you’re going to be playing next to, to hold each other accountable because you know he’ll hold himself accountable, as well. You see the growth and the teammates that they are, you see the connection that they have. Just going in, each and every day, taking the field and competing, it makes it fun. This defense is definitely a good one and I’m excited to be a part of it.”
That culture and that competition breeds opportunities for turnovers, too. Takeaways were a point of emphasis for Dan Campbell this offseason, and the defense has been making a point of creating them during camp.
The turnovers feed into the confidence for the unit each day. For the new Lion, turnovers are his focus.
“The picks start coming in waves. Once you get one, they start coming throughout the days as we keep practicing,” Maddox stated. “Everyday we try to get an interception so we can limit the explosive (plays), so we don’t have to run after practice. That’s our goal, to create turnovers. If you create turnovers at practice, you’ll get them in the game. To me, that’s the name of the game, it’s all about the football. If you can get the ball back to your offense as much as you can, you’ll win a lot of games.”
While the defense has been winning most practices so far, Maddox is among the many players quick to point out that the offense has their days and moments, too. Additionally, the competition makes the team better in every phase.
“I feel like we’ve been competing on both sides of the ball, and offense has their days, defense has their days, but you know, I look it as we all are getting better as one team,” Maddox pointed out. “At the end of the day, our ultimate goal is to make it to the end and be good in special teams, offense, and defense.”
Being a hometown hero
For Maddox, who hails from Detroit, it has been a dream come true to play for the Lions. His high school, Detroit King sits less than two miles from Ford Field, and the proximity to home has let Maddox be closer to friends and family.
“It’s been good (being back in Detroit), got an opportunity to spend some more time with my family, friends that I’ve had in high school, so, you know, I look at it as truly a blessing for me,” Maddox emphasized. “I thank God for it, just being back around my family, and spend time with them as well. They’re able to see me come play a lot more, other than just on TV.”
He revealed that the Lions, and the dream of playing for them, have always occupied a space in his mind. He would watch plenty of Detroit games during his time on the Eagles.
“I’ve been thinking about it. The Lions have always been my favorite team, growing up, from here, I played in Philly for the last seven years, and I’m thankful for them as well, but as I was playing there I was always watching the Lions play,” the defensive back revealed. “It was kinda like I was rooting for them unless we were playing them. I was always watching them play, and now I got the opportunity to be here, and experience this. It’s always been a lifelong dream growing up playing for them, because they’ve been my favorite team. I’m just taking it all in being excited, thankful, and grateful, really.”