Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn Will Begin Coaching Interviews Soon
The Detroit Lions sit at the top of the NFC North and NFC standings after a grueling 17-game NFL schedule.
Part of the reason for the success of the team is the coaching staff assembled by head coach Dan Campbell.
Following the conclusion of the regular season, NFL organizations are starting to assess who is leading their team and making the decision to part ways with their head coach.
On Monday, Jaguars coach Doug Pederson was dismissed. On Sunday, the Patriots also made the decision to fire Jarod Mayo.
Quickly, Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson will go from coaching one of the best team's in the NFL to discussing other opportunities.
Now that Detroit has secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC, both Johnson and Glenn can begin to talk to other teams as soon as this week.
According to NFL Network, "New coaching hire cycle rules. As the coordinators from the number one seeded team, Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn can interview with teams starting Wednesday. (Matt) Nagy and Spags (Steve Spagnuolo) can too. They’ve all got to be virtual and they must be complete by Monday, Jan. 13."
The Bears have reportedly already requested to interview both of Detroit's coordinators.
Also, the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints are expected to request an interview with Glenn, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.
