Best Bet: Amon-Ra St. Brown Shines in Primetime
The Detroit Lions have been very successful in primetime under Dan Campbell, and they get another chance to perform in front of a national audience Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Detroit will be battling the injury bug in Sunday's game, with multiple starts on both sides of the ball already ruled out due to injury. In particular, the secondary is in danger of being decimated with both starting cornerbacks in D.J. Reed and Terrion Arnold already out and Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch both questionable.
As a result, Sunday's game could turn into a shootout between two of the most exciting offenses in the league. Detroit does have what it takes to keep up, with a number of talented playmakers surrounding quarterback Jared Goff.
Amon-Ra St. Brown has enjoyed an exceptional start to the year. The two-time First Team All-Pro has 35 receptions for 470 yards and six touchdowns through the season's first five games, and aims to have another big game on the national stage Sunday.
Sports Betting Dime's Drew Ellis believes St. Brown is a vital part of the offensive showcase Sunday, as he's tabbed St. Brown as an anytime touchdown scorer for this week's best bet.
"With this Detroit Lions secondary severely hampered by injuries, I expect Sunday night’s game to be a bit of an offensive showcase. The Lions are going to have to score touchdowns, as I suspect their defense is going to give up some points," Ellis told Lions OnSI. "Kansas City has struggled containing opposing teams’ top receivers. I expect St. Brown to continue his streak of impressive numbers. He’s hit at least 70 yards in his last four games and has six receiving touchdowns already. Look for ASB to find the endzone again Sunday night as the Lions will have added pressure to score touchdowns tonight."
Detroit has experience playing well in Arrowhead Stadium under Campbell, having won on their trip to Kansas City in the 2023 season opener. In that game, St. Brown scored the first touchdown as the Lions won 21-20.
The Lions' passing attack has leaned on St. Brown as the top option, and Goff has struggled to get his connection with Jameson Williams going in recent weeks. St. Brown has also developed as a red zone threat despite not meeting the typical size profile, as his crisp routes are efficient against man to man coverage.
