Key Matchup Detroit Lions Must Win Against Kansas City Chiefs
Dan Skipper, one of Detroit’s most beloved locker room figures, once again finds himself in a crucial role for the Lions’ offensive line.
After initially being released during final roster cuts, the veteran lineman returned to the practice squad and has now been thrust back into the spotlight due to injuries.
With Taylor Decker’s lingering shoulder issue and second-year pro Giovanni Manu landing on injured reserve with a knee injury, Skipper has inherited the starting job at left tackle.
Subsequently, he’s been tasked with protecting Jared Goff’s blindside against one of the league’s most productive pass-rushers.
That man is Kansas City’s George Karlaftis, who has emerged as one of the NFL’s premier EDGE defenders in his fourth season.
The Purdue product is tied with Aidan Hutchinson for the most forced pressures in the league and enters Week 6 on a tear.
Karlaftis has recorded at least half a sack in each of the last three games, including a full sack in both of Kansas City’s recent victories over the New York Giants and the Baltimore Ravens.
Through five games, Karlaftis has totaled 3.5 sacks, 12 quarterback hits and a league-leading 31 pressures.
He’s also earned an impressive 75.9 pass-rush grade from Pro Football Focus and ranks 25th among 169 qualified EDGE rushers with an overall grade of 77.8.
His combination of a relentless motor and power off the edge makes him one of the most difficult matchups in football, especially for a backup-turned-starter like Skipper.
For the Lions, keeping Goff upright is of utmost importance. Detroit’s offense thrives when its timing and rhythm are intact, and that begins with solid protection.
Any breakdown on the edge could disrupt the Lions’ offensive flow or, worse, put Goff in harm’s way.
As a result, offensive line coach Hank Fraley and offensive coordinator John Morton will likely give Skipper help with tight end chips or quick passing concepts to neutralize Karlaftis’ impact.
The good news for Detroit is that Skipper isn’t new to this situation.
He’s started 11 games over the past three seasons and knows the system well. His familiarity with Detroit’s blocking schemes and communication along the line could prove invaluable under the Sunday night lights.
Ultimately, this head-to-head matchup could impact the outcome of the game.
If Skipper holds his own and keeps Karlaftis in check, Detroit’s offense should find its rhythm. However, if Karlaftis consistently wins the edge, it could spell trouble for Goff and the Lions’ passing attack.
In this Week 6 contest, I’m predicting Karlaftis will secure a sack and four pressures against Skipper and Detroit’s offensive line.