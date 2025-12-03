Tale of the Tape: Who Holds Edge in Lions-Cowboys Matchup?

The Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys are meeting Thursday in a matchup that has massive playoff implications.

Both teams remain outside of the playoff picture, and as a result, a loss would sting either team’s postseason hopes. This game has heightened stakes, and the Lions are looking to avoid a consecutive loss for the first time since 2022.

Here’s a breakdown of how the Lions and the Cowboys match up in multiple facets of the game, along with insight on who holds the edge in Thursday’s game.

Lions’ offense vs. Cowboys’ defense

The Lions’ offense could be without multiple key contributors in Thursday’s game. Sam LaPorta is on injured reserve, Amon-Ra St. Brown hasn’t practiced this week and multiple offensive linemen are battling nagging injuries.

Consistency will be key for the Lions, as they are hard to stop when they’re in a rhythm. However, outside of the win over Washington, that rhythm has been difficult for the team to find. If St. Brown is unable to go, Jameson Williams will have another opportunity to be the focal target.

If Jahmyr Gibbs is able to get going, he elevates the Lions’ offense to an entirely new level. He was held in check against Green Bay, which made moving the ball a challenge. Dallas won’t make life easy, as the addition of Quinnen Williams has made them a much better run defense. Most notably, they held the Eagles and Saquon Barkley to a total of 63 rushing yards two weeks ago.

When Detroit throws the ball, there will be pressure from an old friend in James Houston. After flaming out in Detroit, Houston has managed 4.5 sacks in 12 games. Cornerback DaRon Bland is always a threat in the secondary, as is safety Donovan Wilson.

Ultimately, the Lions should be able to move the ball against the Cowboys on the ground, and Jameson Williams’ big-play ability gives them added explosiveness. The Lions’ offense still holds the edge for this reason, but Dallas has been playing well defensively during its recent stretch and could make things difficult.

Edge: Lions

Cowboys’ offense vs. Lions’ defense

Dallas’ offense and Detroit’s defense are on totally opposite trajectories entering this matchup. Dak Prescott has had success distributing the ball to a number of playmakers, while Detroit’s defense is struggling and banged up.

Notably, the Lions will be without Terrion Arnold for the remainder of the year. This is tough for a defense that will have to find ways to slow down CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens through the air.

Tight end Jake Ferguson also poses a threat to Detroit’s defense, as the Lions have struggled to contain tight ends throughout the year. Ferguson has been one of the league’s most productive in the red zone with seven touchdown catches.

Running back Javonte Williams has been a nice addition for Dallas, ranking sixth in the league with 955 rushing yards and adding a receiving threat with 31 receptions.

Detroit’s pass-rush has also been dormant with one sack over the last two weeks. Aidan Hutchinson delivers the top pass-rush threat, but even he has struggled.

Containing Dallas’ passing attack will be a tough act for Detroit’s defense, particularly in its current state. Matching up the rush and coverage will be a tough task for the Lions, as their man-to-man style could be exploited by Dallas’ size and speed on the outside. The key for Detroit when it comes to getting stops will be to stifle the run early and force Prescott into mistakes.

Edge: Cowboys

Quarterbacks

Prescott and Goff are both well-established players pursuing the highest level of production. Entering the league in the same draft class, both have managed to remain productive despite both having to deal with questions about their shortcomings.

Prescott’s inconsistency stems from some of his decision-making lapses, as he has thrown 10 or more interceptions in four of his 10 seasons and already has eight this year. Goff, meanwhile, has endured questions about his arm strength and lack of mobility.

Both of thee quarterbacks are among the NFL’s most efficient, with Prescott (2nd) and Goff (6th) both amongst the top 10 in completion percentage.

These two quarterbacks both have similar impacts when it comes to elevating their teams, and as a result this matchup will be defined by which of the two avoids making mistakes. Both have a super power of controlling the ball and finding completions, and if either makes a mistake it could derail their team’s hopes of victory.

Edge: Even

Special teams

In the kicking game, these two teams have kickers with similar backgrounds. Both Brandon Aubrey and Jake Bates took unconventional paths, cutting their teeth in the spring leagues before showcasing their leg strength with booming kicks. Both are among the most clutch kickers in the league.

One of the more fascinating matchups will be between the Lions’ coverage teams and Cowboys return man Kavonte Turpin. An All-Pro selection in the past, Turpin is a threat to score every time he takes a kick and as such the Lions will need to be on their A game in coverage.

The Lions haven’t gotten that level of productivity out of their return game as of late, and Kalif Raymond remains out of practice. Tom Kennedy did provide a bit of a spark in limited opportunities against the Packers last week.

Edge: Cowboys

Coaching

Thursday’s game features two teams firmly on the brink of playoff contention, and the loser could face a large uphill climb to the postseason. As a result, Dan Campbell and Brian Schottenheimer will have a heightened sense of urgency.

Detroit’s trademark aggression has not paid off in recent weeks, with the team going 0-for-5 against Philadelphia and 0-for-3 against Green Bay. These have also led to big moments for their opponents, and as such Campbell’s decisions have backfired.

Overall, the Lions’ play-calling has been up-and-down, and while the Dallas defense presents an opportunity to get right, they’ll need a faster start than in weeks past.

Schottenheimer has done a good job in recent weeks of helping Dallas get back into contention, and if he’s able to guide his team to victory it would be a big milestone in his first season.

Campbell holds the slight edge on the coaching front due to his overall track record, but Schottenheimer has been impressive in recent weeks and has a chance to make a big move in the NFC.

Edge: Lions

