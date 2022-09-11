Best Bet: Amon-Ra St. Brown Should Produce Week 1

The Detroit Lions are expecting wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown to be a significant contributor in 2022.

With a proper work ethic and the motivation to prove talent evaluators wrong, the 22-year-old wideout is poised to have a stellar sophomore campaign.

It is apparent that St. Brown and quarterback Jared Goff have developed a significant amount of chemistry -- and quickly.

In fact, St. Brown was targeted very heavily in the final six games of the 2021 season.

As Drew Ellis, the lead writer at PlayMichigan, explains about the Lions' offense, “Amon-Ra St. Brown caught at least eight passes in his final six games of last season. Despite added weapons in the offense, I expect the Lions to stick with a short-range, play-action passing game.

"That should lead to plenty of opportunities for St. Brown. He and Goff developed chemistry last winter, and Goff has trust in the second-year receiver. With the over/under for St. Brown’s receptions at just 5.5, I feel good about the over."

While the Eagles' defense will be looking to slow down Detroit's offense in the opener, Goff and St. Brown should connect early and often, especially in key third-down and short-yardage situations.

