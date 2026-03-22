Detroit Lions Position Groups That Got Better and Worse in Free Agency

The Detroit Lions will have a new look in 2026.

Throughout the offseason, the team has made several notable moves that have changed the look of the roster. Veterans such as Taylor Decker, Graham Glasgow and David Montgomery are gone, and have been replaced by new additions to the roster.

Detroit shuffled some money around to be active in free agency, and have already signed double-digit newcomers. Of those moves, only one has been a multi-year deal. As a result, there's some uncertainty about how the team will look heading into the upcoming season.

Here are Lions position groups that have improved and gotten worse throughout the start of NFL free agency.

Improved

Interior offensive line

The Lions made two additions to their interior offensive line to this point with the signing of Cade Mays and the trade that netted them Juice Scruggs. While Scruggs will be competing for a job, Mays seems to be set to step in as the center of the future as Glasgow's replacement.

A rotational player for most of his career, Mays stepped into the center role for the Carolina Panthers last season due to an injury and never looked back. As a result, the Lions have signed him to a three-year deal and he has the upside to be the centerpiece for the offensive line for years to come.

This signing followed the release of Glasgow, who struggled in his move to center after a down year at guard in 2024. Scruggs, meanwhile, is an experienced addition who should push Tate Ratledge and Christian Mahogany for playing time.

Tight end

The Lions hired a new offensive coordinator this offseason in Drew Petzing, and Petzing has a documented history of utilizing multi tight end packages. As a result, the Lions went out and made an addition to the room in veteran Tyler Conklin.

Detroit's third tight end spot has been a bit of a revolving door over the last several seasons, but Conklin looks to bring some much needed stability to the group. He will likely even compete to be the second tight end with Brock Wright behind starter Sam LaPorta.

Conklin had a down year in 2025 with the Los Angeles Chargers, notching just seven catches in 13 games. However, he's had seasons with 50 or more receptions as recently as 2024, and has the upside to be a steady contributor in the Lions' offensive scheme.

Safety

Detroit stands to improve from the end of last season at this position just by the fact that they should get their two starters back. Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch both suffered season-ending injuries last year, which contributed to their struggles defensively late in the season.

Additionally, the Lions signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Christian Izien as depth. Izien has plenty of experience from three seasons with the Buccaneers, where he played a steady special teams role along with contributing on the defensive side.

Gotten worse

Defensive line

The Lions have struggled in recent years to find a second pass-rushing option opposite of Aidan Hutchinson, and their second-highest producing defender in terms of sacks has departed. Al-Quadin Muhammad inked a deal with the Buccaneers, which left the Lions short on depth at EDGE.

Detroit has made two signings since in D.J. Wonnum and Payton Turner, but neither have consistently produced as pass-rusher. The Lions have also dealt with some attrition on the interior of their defensive line, as Roy Lopez signed with the Cardinals and DJ Reader remains a free agent.

While the Lions could be counting on a jump in production from 2025 first-round pick Tyleik Williams and a return to form from Alim McNeill, the group is somewhat low on experienced depth across the board and stands to improve.

Linebacker

The Lions were wise to bring back Malcolm Rodriguez and Trevor Nowaske, and their signing of Damone Clark could pay off, but this group suffered a big loss with the departure of Alex Anzalone.

The veteran, who had been a multi-year defensive captain and really the heartbeat of the defense as a whole, signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As a result, the Lions will be losing a player who was consistently around 100 combined tackles and had an impact in pass coverage.

Jack Campbell had an All-Pro season in his third NFL campaign and showed he's capable of commanding the defense. Derrick Barnes is also back, but the Lions are down one of their biggest key players at the position and as a result will need to find a new face to step up.

Offensive tackle

Like the linebacker position, the Lions have lost a key long-term contributor at offensive tackle. Penei Sewell is back after another All-Pro campaign, but his counterpart on the left side is gone as Taylor Decker was released.

Decker gave the Lions 10 seasons of stability, and now the team will need to find a new player to anchor Jared Goff's blind side. They signed Larry Borom, but Borom profiles as a potential swing tackle and may not be the desired answer from a long-term perspective.

Detroit may be looking to add one of the top prospects at this position in the upcoming draft, but the absence of Decker will be tough to account for in terms of experience and production.