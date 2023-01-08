Best Bet: D'Andre Swift Carries Lions' Offense

The Detroit Lions' offense has the ability to be much more effective and explosive when running back D'Andre Swift is healthy and playing at a high level.

In Week 17 against the Chicago Bears, the third-year running back was able to find the holes created by the offensive line, and showed flashes of why he was a former second-round draft pick.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell expressed that the speedy running back has looked the best he has physically over the past couple of weeks.

"I’d like to feel that way," said Campbell. "It’s the best he’s looked, and you can tell he felt well, he felt good and was moving well. Really, these last two days of practice, I feel like have been two of his better days all year. So, that would lead me to believe that he is trending the right way. He looks like he feels good. He’s got a smile on his face, he’s out there working. I feel pretty good about where he’s at. I think we all do right now.”

Play Michigan lead writer Drew Ellis sees Swift continuing his strong play against the Packers.

Ellis tells All Lions, "D’Andre Swift has had some head-scratching performances this season, but the Detroit Lions have leaned more on the third-year back in the later stages of the season. If they hope to win at Lambeau, they will need Swift to put up a performance like we saw last week. He had double-digit carries for the third time on the season, while catching four passes for the fourth time in six games.

With Jared Goff having some struggles in cold, outdoor games, I expect the Lions to try and attack Green Bay’s 26th-ranked run defense. The Packers have also given up at least 30 receiving yards to running backs in seven games this season. Swift has the ability to beat linebackers in coverage, and just needs a couple of running lanes to put up big yardage numbers on Sunday night. That is why my best bet is over 65.5 combined receiving and rushing yards (-115)."