Best Bet: Sam LaPorta Dominates Rams Defense
The Detroit Lions' season opener against the Los Angeles Rams carries plenty of intrigue.
It's sure to be a raucous environment after an offseason filled with as much hype as ever in recent memory. Coach Dan Campbell has invigorated the team's fan base in his tenure as head coach, and they are hoping that his fourth year in the role will begin with a win over a team with plenty of emotional connections.
One big contributor for the Lions' offense is tight end Sam LaPorta, who is coming off a historic rookie campaign and is expected to once again be a primary target of quarterback Jared Goff. Last season, LaPorta had 86 catches for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns.
With the departure of Josh Reynolds, the Lions have plenty of targets available and LaPorta could get even more as a result. PlayiLottery lead writer Drew Ellis has LaPorta surpassing his projected over/under total of receiving yards, currently set at 53.5 at (-110) odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.
"The Lions have their full complement of weapons for the season opener, similar to the playoff game with the Rams," Ellis told Lions On SI. "However, LaPorta was much less than 100 percent. Dealing with a bad knee, he grinded out a performance and still picked up a TD. This Sunday, a healthy LaPorta goes up against a Rams defense that gave up the sixth-most receiving yards to tight ends in the 2023 season. Look for a healthy LaPorta to start the season on a high note and give the Rams a lot of problems."
Rams-Lions Key Matchup: Amon-Ra St. Brown vs Quentin Lake
The Lions' offense could also succeed on the ground in Sunday's game. The Rams are playing their first game in the post-Aaron Donald era and could be weaker on the defensive line as a result.
Because of this, the Lions' potent run game could have multiple big plays. With Jahmyr Gibbs healthy after being limited in training camp, there's potential for him to have a big day behind Detroit's vaunted offensive line.
Gibbs is an explosive play threat on the ground. While he is expected to split some carries with David Montgomery, his dangerous ability to break loose from defenders could allow him to surpass 60 rushing yards in Sunday night's game at (+124) odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.
