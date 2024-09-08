Detroit vs. Everybody: 86 Percent of Experts Predict Lions to Beat Rams
The Detroit Lions were undefeated last season when they donned their all blue 'blueberries' uniform, including against Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs.
According to NFL Pickwatch, 86 percent of NFL analysts are picking the Lions to start the season on a winning note by defeating the Rams on Sunday Night Football in Week 1.
Players and coaches are expecting Ford Field to be rowdy, loud and to be a factor that could disrupt the Ram's offense.
“I expect it to be on fire from the jump," said wide receiver Jameson Williams. "From when we go out, the returners go out on the field for the first 60 minutes before the game, 90 minutes before the game, I expect it to be on fire. I know what they’re gonna do, I know what our fans are gonna bring and I know the atmosphere they’re gonna bring. I’m prepared for it, I hope everyone else is.”
A familiar running back Dan Campbell expressed fondness for
Detroit did its due diligence and thoroughly scouted former Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum. Playing at the neighboring university, Corum was one of the Lions' selections for their local pro day and the team hosted him on a pre-Draft local visit.
He was ultimately drafted by the Rams in the third round of the 2024 Draft. The rookie is expected to be a productive member of Sean McVay's offense, due to his football IQ and work ethic.
Dan Campbell expressed to reporters what he thought of the talented rookie earlier this week.
“Another player we really loved. We had a lot of love for Corum. Brought him in here, we had the local day and all that, got to sit down with him, and of course he was in our backyard, so we certainly got to see a lot of him," said Campbell. "A lot of respect for the way he plays the game, his background – he’s just another one of those football playing dudes. Runs hard, he’s smart, he’s explosive, he’s tough, he’s quick, and he’ll suit them well. He’s going to fit right in over there. Those two backs they got, I think, are going to be a handful.”