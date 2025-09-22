Best Bets: Lions, Ravens Star Running Backs Take Center Stage
The Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens each boast talented run games headlined by stars.
In Detroit, the Lions' tandem of running backs is one of the best in the league. Jahmyr Gibbs is the dynamic, young star, while David Montgomery is the established veteran capable of providing a change of pace.
Meanwhile, Baltimore counters with one of the most established and talented running backs in the game in Derrick Henry. At age 31, Henry has piled up over 11,000 career rushing yards to stake his claim at being one of the best backs of his era.
Drew Ellis of Sports Betting Dime provided Lions OnSI with two best bets for the primetime showdown, the first being for Gibbs to reach the end zone against the Ravens' defense.
"The Detroit Lions offense is a bit of a mystery. I’d like to see it perform similar to last week against a tough road opponent before suggesting big offensive numbers from a skill player," Ellis wrote. "With that said, anytime Jahmyr Gibbs has an anytime TD prop of -120 or better, I think it’s a worthwhile bet. He’s capable of breaking a TD anytime he touches the ball, and we know he will get his fair amount of touches. Baltimore has given up a fair share of points, so I like Gibbs to find the end zone again on Monday."
Additionally, Ellis likes the veteran Henry to have a big day on the ground against the Lions' defense. Henry had a modest showing against Cleveland in Week 2, but the Browns proved their defense's legitimacy by limiting the Packers to just 10 points in an upset win.
In Week 1, Henry rushed for 169 yards on 18 carries, proving that he's still among the NFL's elite at the position. With an over/under of rushing yards currently set at 87.5 yards, Ellis likes the running back to go over his projected total.
"I don’t know what to think of the Lions offense yet. It’s not as bad as we saw in Green Bay and probably not as good as we saw last week. Baltimore will be a physical challenge for this line and it’s a tough road environment. So, I look to Baltimore’s offense," Ellis wrote. "With (Lions DE Marcus) Davenport out, it should have an impact on the Detroit run defense, which has looked good through two weeks. With some added focus on Lamar Jackson’s legs, I think Derrick Henry is in line for a solid game. It may not happen right away but I think the Detroit front will tire over the game, opening the door for Henry to break some big runs and hit the over for his rushing total."
