Why Isiah Pacheco Will Break Out With Lions

The Detroit Lions seem to have found their new counterpunch for starter Jahmyr Gibbs.

Over Gibbs' first three NFL seasons, the Lions paired him with the bruising David Montgomery. The pairing worked extremely well together, affably earning the moniker 'Sonic and Knuckles.' However, Montgomery's role waned down the stretch of the 2025 season, and he was traded to the Houston Texans earlier in the offseason.

On the second day of the NFL's legal tampering period, the Lions found his replacement in former Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco. A tough runner who leans into his physicality, Pacheco appears to be exactly what the Lions need in creating a 1-2 punch with Gibbs.

This will be valuable for Detroit, as reports indicate they are inclined to sign Gibbs to a hefty contract extension as soon as this offseason and would find value in having a player who can spell their talented back to avoid a volume of big hits over the course of a season.

Before the 2025 season, the Lions were inclined to essentially split carries between Gibbs and Montgomery. Both were acquired in 2023, Gibbs as a first-round pick and Montgomery as a free agent signing. Together, they helped fuel what was one of the NFL's most prolific rushing attacks.

The dynamic changed last season, as Montgomery appeared to dwindle from an effectiveness perspective and Gibbs emerged as a star. As a result, Montgomery wound up playing a career-low in snap percentage and was dealt prior to the start of free agency.

Now, Pacheco will step into that role. He may not be in line for a 50-50 split with Gibbs when it comes to carries, but there are metrics that indicate that he can be ideal in giving the Lions a change of pace while limiting the tread put on Gibbs' tires.

Pacheco has hovered around three yards per carry after contact throughout his career, with an average of 2.7 in 2025 even with the middle of his season being interrupted by injury. This is a prime indicator of his aggressive running style.

In total, he averages just under four yards a carry and can be a bruising compliment to the elusive Gibbs in the same vein as Montgomery. With the Lions' commitment to running the ball, and an apparent retooling of the offensive line, he could thrive.

"Knowing the mentality, the agression I bring, finding who I want to play for next and who can accomodate that. Coach and the staff here, the Ford family, they believed in me and gave me the opportunity to give 110 percent here," Pacheco said during his introductory presser. "I'm gonna show you all the real 10 is back."

His desire to return to a high level of production likely comes with the fact that he has suffered injuries each of the last two years. He dealt with a knee injury that sidelined him for four games last season and a fractured fibula that kept him out for nine games the year before.

Other factors that could lead Pacheco to be successful include his receiving ability, with 88 career catches over four years, and the hiring of new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.

During his time in Arizona, Petzing was able to design one of the NFL's top run games in each of his first two years. This past season, Petzing's group was sapped of depth as injuries decimated the backfield.

Staying healthy will be the x-factor for just how good Pacheco can be in a Lions' uniform. He's still under 600 carries for his career, and has some valuable miles still to give entering his age-27 season.

If Pacheco can stay healthy, the Lions may have found a superb backfield mate for one of the most electric backs in the league. His bruising play style and versatility can set him up to thrive in Dan Campbell's offense.