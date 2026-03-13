Detroit Lions RB Isiah Pacheco: Call Me Taz, I'm Gonna Go Crazy

New Detroit Lions running back Isiah Pacheco is ready to do whatever it takes to meet his goals and to overcome the natural feeling of being unsatisfied, even though he is a two-time Super Bowll winner.

After signing in Detroit, many supporters have been coming up with new nicknames for the duo of Pacheco and Jahmyr Gibbs.

"They can call me Taz,” Pacheco expressed to local reporters. "I’m gonna go crazy. I’m gonna spin, jump, whatever I can do to get that first down.”

Pacheco has an aggressive running style, but has not been able to have the same the level of production, after suffering a fractured fibula in 2024 and dealing with a MCL sprain last year.

“It comes from being unsatisfied. Going out there on the field, you’re never going to know when it’s your last play. Going out there, making that play for your teammate will show you that you care about them and vice-versa," said Pacheco. "When you’ve got a wide receiver blocking down the field, as a running back, you love that shit, because when you get the opportunity to block for him, you’re going to finish everything in the way to get him positive yardage. It just comes with the mentality of being accountable to each other?"

The 27-year-old has had a couple of opportunities to review film of the Lions and to play them in Kansas City.

After Kenneth Walker signed a free agent contract to play for the Chiefs, the Lions were the first team Pacheco thought of.

“They have some big boys on that line. Damn, every time I see the o-line, I’m just sitting back like, ‘Whew, they’re all like fu****g 7-foot!’ I’m like ‘Damn! Who the hell, who is that?’ So, as a younger guy, you get to be around some special guys and everybody has a different mentalities," said Pacheco. "And for me, as a younger guy that’s still growing and willing to learn, just mindful. I’m all ears open, and I’m willing to learn.”

Detroit's running backs coach, Tashard Choice, is also known for being energetic. Even though he is new to the team, Pacheco expressed he has already been given notes on how he can improve his rushing technique.

“Yes, coach Choice. I don’t know if he smiles as much as me, but oh man. We’re gonna have fun in that room. I can tell the energy’s great, the mindset," said Pacheco. "He showed me something today that I was already ready to jump out of my seat and get to work in the room.

"I’m like, ‘Damn. Just that much detail and pinpoint.' I’m gonna write them notes and make sure I get everything I need to get and information to obtain and go out there and perform."