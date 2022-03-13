Skip to main content

Odds Deshaun Watson Is Traded to Detroit Lions

What are the betting odds Deshaun Watson ends up being traded to the Detroit Lions?

Several NFL teams are reportedly lining up to make the Houston Texans an offer to trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson. 

With criminal charges now in the rear-view mirror, teams are much more comfortable packaging together draft picks to acquire the services of the talented 26-year-old quarterback. 

According to The Spun, "Without a criminal case hanging over his head, several teams have already showed interest in the star quarterback. According to multiple reports, the Carolina Panthers plan to make an “aggressive” offer for Watson in the coming days. Despite that “aggressive” offer waiting in the wings, it’s a different team that has the best odds to land Watson. According to the latest odds from BetMGM, the Seattle Seahawks are actually the favorite."

In the past 48 hours, betting odds have been released regarding where Watson will land next. 

The Seattle Seahawks and the Pittsburgh Steelers are currently the odds-on favorites. 

Detroit is considered quite the long shot, as general manager Brad Holmes and Co. stand at +6600 to land Watson.

Other teams reportedly showing interest in Watson are the Cleveland Browns and the New Orleans Saints.

Watson missed the entire 2021 NFL season while dealing with sexual assault allegations. 

