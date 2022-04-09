Skip to main content

Aidan Hutchinson Is Now Betting Favorite to Be Drafted by Lions

The odds have shifted slightly regarding who the Detroit Lions will select with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is now the betting favorite to be the No. 2 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, according to many sportsbooks.  

Currently, the talented defensive end from Michigan is +250 to be selected by the team that was near where he played his collegiate career. 

Previously, safety Kyle Hamilton was the betting favorite, but has slipped in the past couple of weeks. 

In several recent draft projections, Travon Walker has emerged as a prospect who could be selected No. 1 by the Jacksonville Jaguars. 

According to SI's Jaguar Report, "Could the Jacksonville Jaguars really shock the NFL world and pick Georgia edge defender Travon Walker at No. 1 overall? With a month ahead of the draft, that seems to be the biggest and boldest question facing the franchise. The Jaguars finished 3-14 last season and obtained the No. 1 overall pick for the second draft in a row. Jacksonville has widely been assumed to select Michigan edge defender Aidan Hutchinson at No. 1 overall, but Walker is a player whose name has continued to pick up steam."

hutchinson5

Current odds

  • Aidan Hutchinson (+250)
  • Travon Walker (+250)
  • Kavon Thibodeaux (+400)
  • Malik Willis (+450)
  • Kyle Hamilton (+850)

Previous odds

  • Kyle Hamilton (+300)  
  • Aidan Hutchinson (+400) 
  • Malik Willis (+400) 
  • Travon Walker (+400)  
  • Kayvon Thibodeaux (+1000) 

