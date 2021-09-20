If Lions Defeat Packers, Bettor Could Win Over $736K on 16-Leg Parlay

A bettor could turn $25 into a huge payday on Monday Night Football.

The majority of Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers supporters are nervously waiting for tonight's Week 2 Monday Night Football matchup that takes place from Lambeau Field.

For one better, a massive payday awaits if the Lions upset the Packers in their first divisional matchup of the season.

The Lions opened up as double-digit underdogs and are still considered a long shot to win this week.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be looking to silence critics who have already started to write off the defending NFC North champions following their 38-3 defeat to the New Orleans Saints.

A better this week has successfully picked 15 NFL games in Week 2, including wagering that the Baltimore Ravens would upset the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The total wager placed was $25.00 and was revealed on social media Monday morning.

A win would successfully compete a 16-leg parlay that would payout $736,959.

It is likely impossible for the bettor to hedge his wager, unless he was flush with unlimited funds to bet against the Lions.

While some will be gripping and nervously biting their fingers throughout the game, one better certainly will have more of a vested interest in the Lions on Monday Night!

