Darrell Bevell Does Not Believe Kenny Golladay Is Making 'Business Decision'

With only three games remaining this season -- against the Tennessee Titans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings -- there are not many more opportunities for wideout Kenny Golladay to return to action for the Detroit Lions.

Golladay last suited up for Detroit in Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts, and with not much to play for, the organization could look to officially shut him down at some point.

"I think that's a conversation that's coming," Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell said during his media session Friday.

"We're really trying to get him back. He really wants to play. He wants to be in there. But, that's a conversation. That's where we are at in the season, that it might come to that."

© Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Bevell also addressed a question regarding the online chatter among Lions supporters that the talented wideout is waging an unofficial holdout, due to not having a long-term contract with the organization.

"I can be clear that he's not (making a business decision). The guy's competing. He's working hard. The good thing for me is I'm in here every day," Bevell explained. "I get to see what he's doing. I get to see what he's putting his body through to try to get back for us and for his teammates. And he's doing that. That's really what I can say. I love his competitiveness. I love what he's trying to do. He's working with an injury that he's trying to work through."

