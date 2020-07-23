AllLions
Why WR Marvin Jones Jr. Is a Prime Candidate to Be Traded

John Maakaron

Back in 2016, Marvin Jones Jr. signed a five-year, $40 million contract to join the Lions after spending his first four seasons in the league playing for the Cincinnati Bengals. 

His time in Detroit has been productive, but all good things do come to an end eventually.

Last season, Jones finished with his lowest yards per catch average since 2015 in 13 games (12.6), but still managed to produce nine touchdown receptions -- the second-highest amount of his career.

Pro Football Focus recently put together a list of veterans from all 32 NFL teams that could be traded. 

For Detroit, Jones was the player listed.

Jones was rumored to be a trade candidate leading into the 2020 NFL Draft, but no deal ended up being pulled off. 

Could the Lions seriously entertain the idea of moving on from the ninth-year pro?

Raj Mehta, USA TODAY Sports

As PFF's Andrew Erickson explained, 

"Jones is not likely to be re-signed with the Lions needing to lock up Kenny Golladay long-term. Not to mention, Jones has missed 10 games over the past two seasons. The Lions also added Geronimo Allison on a cheap one-year deal and drafted Quintez Cephus in the fifth round. Cephus is a speculative dynasty add after showing impressive ball skills at Wisconsin; he fell in the draft due to a lackluster athletic profile."

Jones has been a solid No. 2 receiver. But, if Detroit can secure proper compensation, look for general manager Bob Quinn to consider moving on at or near the trade deadline this upcoming season. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Lions4Ever
Lions4Ever

I hope not. He has been so productive, but this makes sense. He really had a good 5-year run

