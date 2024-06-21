Bold Idea Emerges for Matthew Stafford's Next Return to Ford Field
Kelly Stafford caused quite the stir online this week when she expressed on a recent episode of the "Off the Vine" podcast that she dated Matthew Stafford's backup quarterback when he played collegiately at Georgia.
“I met him before school started, because we were both there for two-a-days. I was there for cheerleading. He was there for football," Stafford shared. "We had a really good time, but he was the QB at an SEC college. He was trying to casually date, and I didn’t know what that was.
“Long story short, it wasn’t that cute of a relationship at first. I hated him. I loved him. I dated the backup to piss him off – which worked. He was the bad boy, too. Matthew was so sweet, and Southern gentleman, and all that stuff. The backup was the complete opposite, and it upset him. It worked, thankfully.”
Many quickly started to speculate who Stafford was talking about.
A popular name that emerged was Joe Cox, who was one of Stafford's backups at Georgia.
While there were a couple of other quarterbacks Stafford could have referenced, a 97.1 Ticket host suggested Lions fans remind their former starting quarterback what his wife shared publicly.
As Jeff Riger explained online, "The backup was Joe Cox. There needs to be a Cox-out for Sunday night football vs LA. Could you imagine Matthew runs out to a sea of Lions fans wearing shirts with the face of Joe Cox on them? Or how about a Joe Cox tribute video? Guaranteed win for the Lions! lol."
In the playoffs last season, the veteran signal-caller was booed mercilessly by fans at Ford Field.
Instead of a tribute video, could fans troll Stafford on a widescale basis?
Detroit opens the 2024 season against the Rams on Sunday Night Football.