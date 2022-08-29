Skip to main content

Bold Lions' 53-Man Roster Projection

Here is a Detroit Lions roster projection that is a little more risky for the Detroit Lions.

The Detroit Lions gave their roster every opportunity to compete throughout the course of training camp. 

After weeks of practice and three tune up performances, the front office and coaching staff will have some very key decisions to make in the next 48 hours. 

Here is a roster projection that is a little more risky, but could present the 2022 Lions with an opportunity to win more football games. 

Quarterbacks (1)

  • Jared Goff

Cuts: Tim Boyle, David Blough

No point in keeping players that have not earned a spot on the roster. While highly unconventional, the Lions only have one real quarterback on the roster and that is Jared Goff. 

Running backs (5)

  • D’Andre Swift
  • Jamaal Williams
  • Craig Reynolds
  • Justin Jackson
  • Godwin Igwebuike
  • Jason Cabinda (PUP)

Cuts: Jermar Jefferson

The team will have to hope that their seventh round pick last year will clear waivers so that he can resume his career in Detroit on the practice squad. 

Wide receivers (6)

  • DJ Chark
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown
  • Josh Reynolds
  • Kalif Raymond
  • Quintez Cephus
  • Tom Kennedy
  • Jameson Williams (PUP)

Trinity Benson did not shine when the lights were the brightest. It is hard to justify giving him a roster spot when he did not earn in on game days.

Tight ends (5)

  • T.J. Hockenson
  • Brock Wright
  • Shane Zylstra
  • James Mitchell
  • Devin Funchess

Cuts: Derrick Deese Jr. 

Offensive line (8)

  • Frank Ragnow
  • Halapoulivaati Vaitai
  • Jonah Jackson
  • Taylor Decker
  • Penei Sewell
  • Matt Nelson
  • Evan Brown
  • Tommy Kraemer
Cuts: Obinna Eze, Darrin Paulo, Dan Skipper, Kevin Jarvis, Kendall Lamm, Logan Stenberg

Defensive line (5)

  • Michael Brockers
  • Alim McNeill
  • Levi Onwuzurike
  • Demetrius Taylor
  • Isaiah Buggs
  • Josh Paschal (PUP)

Cuts: Eric Banks, Jashon Cornell, Bruce Hector

EDGE defenders (5)

  • Charles Harris
  • Aidan Hutchinson
  • Julian Okwara
  • John Cominsky
  • Austin Bryant
  • Romeo Okwara (PUP)

Cuts: James Houston

Linebackers (4)

  • Alex Anzalone
  • Derrick Barnes
  • Malcolm Rodriguez
  • Chris Board

Cuts: Jarrad Davis, Anthony Pittman, Josh Woods

Cornerbacks (6)

  • Amani Oruwariye
  • Jeff Okudah
  • Will Harris
  • Jerry Jacobs
  • Saivion Smith
  • A.J. Parker

Cuts: Cedric Boswell, Mark Gilbert, Chase Lucas, Bobby Price, Mike Hughes

Safeties (5)

  • Tracy Walker III
  • DeShon Elliott
  • Kerby Joseph
  • Ifeatu Melifonwu
  • JuJu Hughes

Cuts: C.J. Moore

Specialists (3)

  • Scott Daly (LS)
  • Riley Patterson (K)
  • Jack Fox (P)

Cuts: Austin Seibert (K)

