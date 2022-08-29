Bold Lions' 53-Man Roster Projection

The Detroit Lions gave their roster every opportunity to compete throughout the course of training camp.

After weeks of practice and three tune up performances, the front office and coaching staff will have some very key decisions to make in the next 48 hours.

Here is a roster projection that is a little more risky, but could present the 2022 Lions with an opportunity to win more football games.

Quarterbacks (1)

Jared Goff

Cuts: Tim Boyle, David Blough

No point in keeping players that have not earned a spot on the roster. While highly unconventional, the Lions only have one real quarterback on the roster and that is Jared Goff.

Running backs (5)

D’Andre Swift

Jamaal Williams

Craig Reynolds

Justin Jackson

Godwin Igwebuike

Jason Cabinda (PUP)

Cuts: Jermar Jefferson

The team will have to hope that their seventh round pick last year will clear waivers so that he can resume his career in Detroit on the practice squad.

Wide receivers (6)

DJ Chark

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Josh Reynolds

Kalif Raymond

Quintez Cephus

Tom Kennedy

Jameson Williams (PUP)

Trinity Benson did not shine when the lights were the brightest. It is hard to justify giving him a roster spot when he did not earn in on game days.

Tight ends (5)

T.J. Hockenson

Brock Wright

Shane Zylstra

James Mitchell

Devin Funchess

Cuts: Derrick Deese Jr.

Offensive line (8)

Frank Ragnow

Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Jonah Jackson

Taylor Decker

Penei Sewell

Matt Nelson

Evan Brown

Tommy Kraemer

Cuts: Obinna Eze, Darrin Paulo, Dan Skipper, Kevin Jarvis, Kendall Lamm, Logan Stenberg

Defensive line (5)

Michael Brockers

Alim McNeill

Levi Onwuzurike

Demetrius Taylor

Isaiah Buggs

Josh Paschal (PUP)

Cuts: Eric Banks, Jashon Cornell, Bruce Hector

EDGE defenders (5)

Charles Harris

Aidan Hutchinson

Julian Okwara

John Cominsky

Austin Bryant

Romeo Okwara (PUP)

Cuts: James Houston

Linebackers (4)

Alex Anzalone

Derrick Barnes

Malcolm Rodriguez

Chris Board

Cuts: Jarrad Davis, Anthony Pittman, Josh Woods

Cornerbacks (6)

Amani Oruwariye

Jeff Okudah

Will Harris

Jerry Jacobs

Saivion Smith

A.J. Parker

Cuts: Cedric Boswell, Mark Gilbert, Chase Lucas, Bobby Price, Mike Hughes

Safeties (5)

Tracy Walker III

DeShon Elliott

Kerby Joseph

Ifeatu Melifonwu

JuJu Hughes

Cuts: C.J. Moore

Specialists (3)

Scott Daly (LS)

Riley Patterson (K)

Jack Fox (P)

Cuts: Austin Seibert (K)