Six Free Agent Fits for Lions in Saturday Wild Card Games

The Detroit Lions are on the outside looking in on the playoff picture for the first time since 2022.

Finishing 9-8 and in last place in the NFC North, the Lions have missed the postseason and as a result will be watching as the remaining 14 teams battle it out for a Lombardi Trophy. The playoffs officially begin Saturday with two games.

General manager Brad Holmes and the front office will be able to get an extra look at potential free agent targets throughout the playoffs, meaning these games will be valuable evaluation opportunities.

Here are six free agent fits for the Lions across Saturday's two game slate of playoff action.

Los Angeles Rams at Carolina Panthers — 4:30 p.m. Saturday

Los Angeles Rams CB Ahkello Witherspoon

Witherspoon is a veteran corner who had provided the Rams with solid veteran production over the last three seasons. This year has been an abbreviated campaign for him, as he suffered a broken clavicle in Week 2 and was sidelined until Week 13.

Upon his return, Witherspoon has played in a backup role. He wouldn't be a flashy addition in free agency, but with injury concerns at the cornerback position could wind up being valuable. Detroit made a similar type of addition last offseason with Rock Ya-Sin, and the veteran wound up playing a big role for the defense throughout the year.

Across his nine-year career, Witherspoon has started 64 of his 96 appearances and has 13 career interceptions.

Carolina Panthers C Cade Mays

Mays is an intriguing fit for the Lions, who missed retired center Frank Ragnow greatly throughout the 2025 season. With starts at both center and guard under his belt, he has some versatility that would work with whatever the Lions decide to do with 2025 second-round pick Tate Ratledge, be it playing him at center or guard.

The Tennessee product has started 27 games, including a career-best 12 this season as the Panthers' pivot. He has posted a 62.4 overall offensive grade from Pro Football Focus, and has had some strong showings in the run game at times.

If the Lions want to add proven experience to their offensive line to pair with the young players they've drafted in recent years, Mays would be worth the current Spotrac valuation he has of $12.4 million.

Carolina Panthers DL D.J. Wonnum

Wonnum is a hybrid linebacker-EDGE who could be a nice fit in Detroit's base defense. He has started all but one game this year, and recorded 29 pressures and three sacks this season.

Detroit has some questions at the EDGE position with both Al-Quadin Muhammad and Marcus Davenport's contracts expiring. Even though he doesn't have the flashiest statistical production, Wonnum has been able to consistently contribute across his six NFL seasons with 30 career sacks.

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears — 8:00 p.m. Saturday

Green Bay Packers DE Kingsley Enagbare

A fifth-round pick of the Packers in the 2022 NFL Draft, Enagbare has flashed some potential but is yet to fully break out through his first four seasons. He has recorded 24 pressures this season and two sacks while playing behind Rashan Gary for most of the season.

Enagbare is trending up, as he has started the last three games and recorded seven total pressures over that stretch. He has recorded a 63.6 overall PFF defensive grade, with a 58.6 mark in the pass-rush department.

Chicago Bears CB Nahshon Wright

The 2025 season has been a breakout year for Wright, who entered the season with three career interceptions. In 2025, he recorded five picks and three fumble recoveries, proving his ability as a playmaker.

Wright has allowed an opposing passer rating of 94.7 on passes thrown in his direction, and has earned the right to draw tough assignments. With the Bears already having committed to Jaylon Johnson, it could be tough to pay Wright the amount his performance may command in free agency.

Detroit has young options available in Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw, but neither has been able to withstand some injuries over their first two seasons. As a result, bringing in another exciting young option to pair with veteran D.J. Reed could be beneficial in 2026.

Chicago Bears TE Durham Smythe

The Detroit Lions are hoping to get Sam LaPorta back by training camp, but any hiccups in his rehab could cause the team to look for depth elsewhere. In LaPorta's absence, the Lions' struggles offensively pointed to the importance of having a reliable option at the position.

Smythe would be a nice veteran addition, even with dwindling production. He's been the third option behind rookie Colston Loveland and veteran Cole Kmet this year in Chicago, but has had some success during his earlier years with the Miami Dolphins.

If the Lions were to bring Smythe in, he could be a secondary option with Brock Wright behind LaPorta with the ability to step up and shoulder the load for a stretch if needed.

