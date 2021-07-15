Radio Host Has Bold Prediction: Goff Will Win More in 2021 than Stafford

With NFL training camps about to open in the next couple of weeks, it appears sports media has officially reached the crescendo of "hot takes" regarding the Detroit Lions and quarterbacks Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford.

New Lions defensive end Michael Brockers told the nationally syndicated radio audience of Jim Rome that the Lions are poised to make a quick turnaround.

Following the arrival of new head coach Dan Campbell, players have been raving about the positivity of the new coaching staff.

“There’s a lot of guys coming from that ex-Patricia era, and they’re like, ‘Man, this coaching staff understands. This coaching staff talks to you, they communicate with you.’ You see a lot of guys loving that and buying in," Brockers said.

“When you have that, I’ve seen that turnaround from 4-12, and then going to the playoffs the following year. Man, I just think we’re off on the right foot, like I said earlier, it’s definitely going to be exciting to move forward with this team.”

Bill "Huge" Simonson, a 27-year veteran of sports radio, had the ultimate bold take regarding Detroit's new signal-caller this week.

"Goff will win more games in Detroit this year than Stafford will with the Rams," Simonson posted on social media.

While the hype train and positivity that typically surrounds the Lions occurs during each and every offseason, Simonson's assertion is quite unlikely, at least in year one of Detroit's rebuild.

It is widely expected that Detroit's win total will fall anywhere between five-eight wins in 2021.

Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams are expected to take a step forward, and anything less than multiple playoff victories and an appearance in the Super Bowl will be viewed as a colossal failure.

