Brad Holmes Reads Mean Comments After Major Lions Mistake
The draft is among the most popular events on the National Football League calendar. After the event concludes, teams typically post on their social media channels behind-the-scenes videos of happenings in the war room.
With the Detroit Lions hosting the draft in 2024, there was even more excitement built for the popular "Inside the Den" video series to showcase footage from general manager Brad Holmes making the deal to trade up for Terrion Arnold, including what went into the process and whether there were other deals attempted.
To the shock and frustration of Lions fans, the team did not release its draft edition of the popular series last year, causing a significant amount of disappointment.
On Monday evening, the Lions posted a video with Holmes that attempted to atone for the significant letdown last year.
The popular general manager was featured reading mean comments from fans.
One supporter on Twitter/X wrote, "This is bulls**t. Every other team has footage from their draft room except us and the draft was in Detroit. How dare you guys."
Another noted, "I know they don't owe us anything, but this is fumbling the ball on your own 15."
It is pretty clear the organization heard the outrage and constant messages last year asking why the team would decide not to run what is clearly one of the most popular and demanded pieces of content from fans.
The video ends with Holmes lightheartedly signaling to the video team to get back to work and to release the next episode soon.
"Put your foot on the gas," Holmes said. "Get back to work and let's drop an 'Inside the Den' video."