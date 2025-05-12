Podcast: Lions Rookie Minicamp Recap, Schedule Release Preview
The Detroit Lions have concluded rookie minicamp, and will reconvene on the field on May 28 for the start of organized team activities.
Over the weekend, the Lions hosted players ranging from draft picks and undrafted free agents to veterans looking for another shot in their rookie minicamp. This feature non-contact individual and team drills while granting the newcomers a first opportunity to become familiar with their scheme.
It was the first chance for each of the Lions' seven draft picks to work with the coaching staff, with all of them participating to varying degrees.
First-round pick Tyleik Williams was limited throughout the practice open to media on Friday. However, he downplayed any concern by stating that his limitations were born out of a need for rest following the lengthy campaign he participated in at Ohio State, which ended with a national title.
Williams' athleticism and versatility give the Lions multiple ways to use him, which sparks intrigue about how he could be utilized on the field in his rookie year.
"I think early on, it's gonna be first- and second-downs. He's gonna be out there, I do think you have options," said co-host Christian Booher. "Because of his athleticism, with Alim McNeill out, you could see him playing with DJ Reader or Roy Lopez. That gives your defensive line a lot of volume on first and second downs where teams love to run the ball. I think that's really the way he gets on the field early on, and then when McNeill gets back it's all gonna be rotational."
Other intriguing notes from rookie minicamp included offensive guard Tate Ratledge being cross-trained at center and wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa being scrutinized for his performance in a rep posted to social media.
In addition to recapping observations from rookie minicamp, the 'Lone Wolves' podcast explores potential opponents for the Lions on Thanksgiving and in primetime with the NFL schedule release set for Wednesday.
Both hosts offered up interesting options for the Lions to open the schedule with, along with intriguing matchups for Thanksgiving and late-season games. The Lions won't play the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles to begin the year, but could wind up making the trip later in the season.
To wrap up the show, the hosts discuss Lions general manager Brad Holmes' speech at his alma mater North Carolina A&T's commencement.
Don't miss any future episodes of the podcast. Make sure to subscribe to the Lone Wolves podcast, which is available everywhere your favorite podcasts are housed.