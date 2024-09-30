Brian Branch Inactive Against Seahawks
The Detroit Lions will be without safety Brian Branch for their Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
Branch was a late addition to the injury report, as the Lions put him on the list Sunday as doubtful with an illness. The defender had previously entered concussion protocol following the team's 20-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3.
The defender is one of Detroit's best tacklers, an attribute that will be important as Seattle works running back Kenneth Walker back into the fold. The former Michigan State Spartans running back had missed the previous two games with an oblique injury.
Seattle's tandem of Walker and Zach Charbonnet in the backfield could cause problems, though Detroit's run defense has been one of the league's best through the early part of 2024. After three games, Detroit ranks third in opponent rushing yards per game.
“Well, I think they have two good backs. I think both of those guys are somewhat similar as far as body type, but you’re absolutely right about that player," said Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. "We talk about that player – that was the first thing that we talked about when it came to Seattle is him being able to play. He’s very explosive, he’s dynamic with these jump cuts, he has a really good stiff arm. So, you have to be able to run through tackles and understand that’s how he operates as a runner.
"We have to gang tackle, and that’s both of those guys. And I know you guys know about us, everything’s still make sure we stop the run and try to make a team one dimensional. So, it’s going to be a challenge. It’s going to be a challenge to stop both of those guys.”
Here is a full list of Lions inactives for Monday's game:
- DB Brian Branch
- OL Giovanni Manu
- C Frank Ragnow
- WR Isaiah Williams