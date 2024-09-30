LIVE BLOG: Follow Lions-Seahawks Monday Night Battle
The Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks have history over the last three seasons.
Seattle has held the upper hand over the Lions as of late, winning all three matchups over the last three seasons.
The Seahawks beat up on the Lions in 2021. In 2022, a Week 4 win for Seattle ultimately led to the Lions missing the playoffs after their late-season surge.
Last season, Seattle came into Ford Field and won for a second consecutive time. Now, on Monday Night Football, the Lions will try to break through against a team that has had their number in recent years.
It will be the first time Dan Campbell matches up against Mike Macdonald, who is in his first year leading the Seahawks. Macdonald took over for Pete Carroll, who retired after last season.
The Seahawks are off to a 3-0 start. Detroit upped its record to 2-1 with a 20-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals last week.
For Detroit, Monday will be an exciting night. In addition to the first appearance of the season on Monday Night Football, the team will be debuting new black alternate uniforms and will honor Calvin Johnson with an induction into the team's 'Pride of the Lions' at halftime.
The Monday Night showdown will be part of a doubleheader, with the Tennessee Titans taking on the Miami Dolphins. Detroit is the second game, with the Titans and Dolphins kicking off at 7:15.
Follow along all throughout Monday's game between the Lions and Seahawks for live updates.