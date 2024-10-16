Brian Branch Limited Wednesday With Knee Injury
The Detroit Lions have a huge task ahead of them in taking on the Minnesota Vikings, who are among the final unbeaten teams remaining in the NFL.
Even more so, the Lions will have to take the Vikings on without their star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, as he was likely lost for the season with a broken leg. With the defender on injured reserve, defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn will be tasked with filling that void.
Along with Hutchinson, defensive tackle Kyle Peko was also placed on injured reserve. Campbell confirmed that Peko's torn pec is considered season-ending.
As for Hutchinson, the defender is back in Michigan after undergoing successful surgery. He's currently "trying to process everything," according to his head coach, and will be welcomed back at the facility whenever he chooses to return.
"He knows he's welcome here anytime, and we would love to see him," Campbell said. "The whole team would love to see him. He’s a huge part of what we are and we hate it for him, but yeah, so we’ll see."
Cornerback Carlton Davis and offensive linemen Frank Ragnow, Kevin Zeitler and Dan Skipper did not practice Wednesday. Safety Brian Branch was limited on Wednesday with a knee injury. Ragnow and Zeitler both had rest days.
Campbell detailed a time earlier in his coaching career when he had to face a similar situation, dating back to a season with the New Orleans Saints when perennial Pro Bowl wideout Michael Thomas suffered an injury early in the year.
Much like the Lions will be forced to do this season, that Saints team adjusted to the situation and found new ways to produce.
“As a coach at New Orleans, we lost Mike Thomas early in the season," Campbell said. "We tried to get him back late, but that’s really kind of the injury he’s been dealing with ever since then, and that was, from the outside it looked like doom and gloom. We adapted and we adjusted and we spread the ball around, we spread the load.”
Lions Week 7 Wednesday injury report
Kevin Zeitler -- Rest (NP)
Frank Ragnow -- Rest (NP)
Carlton Davis -- Quad (NP)
Dan Skipper -- Ribs (NP)
Brian Branch -- Knee (LP)
Christian Mahogany -- Illness (FP)