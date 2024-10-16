Campbell: Thomas Signing 'Doesn't Mean We're Done'
The Detroit Lions quickly made a move to add depth at the defensive end position after Aidan Hutchinson suffered a season-ending injury in Week 6 against Dallas.
On Tuesday, the team poached defensive end Isaiah Thomas off of the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad. Coach Dan Campbell offered insight as to how the process of a move like this is conducted in the eyes of him and general manager Brad Holmes.
“When it comes to those, he’s got a database of these guys that they’ve already done their homework on, that are on other practice squads," Campbell said. "Most of the time, it’s guys that we liked coming out of the draft. You’re keeping tabs on them. And then sometimes, it’s guys that had production one way or another and now they’re not on a roster, or they’re on a practice squad. Usually, when these come up, Brad’ll come in and say, ‘Remember so and so.’ I’m like, ‘Oh yeah.’ And he just kind of gives me the, ‘This is what’s taken place since that time.’
A lot of the process boils down to trust between the two decision-makers. Campbell and Holmes have steadfast belief in one another on moves such as this.
Additionally, Campbell clarified that the decision to sign Thomas did not mean that the team was done making moves to address the hole left by Hutchinson's injury.
"So no, this is more, man I trust Brad on what he says," Campbell explained. "He knows that. ‘You tell me it’s gold, it’s gold. You tell me it’s not, it’s not.’ This move felt right for us. We liked him, we’re glad he’s here. There again, he brings in more competition. We get somebody else to look at, he’s part of the mix, and the more competition you bring in the better you find out, and those guys go after it a little bit. Doesn’t mean we’re done, just means that’s where we’re at.”
Opening thoughts on Minnesota
During his weekly radio appearance on Lions' flagship radio, Campbell offered his initial thoughts on the Minnesota Vikings ahead of the NFC North showdown on Sunday.
"Well, look, I feel like it's every year. These guys, they're talented. And they are well-coached. I think O'Connell does a great job," Campbell explained. "I think bringing in Flores, year two now, has been an excellent addition for them. They've got talent, they've got one of the best receivers in the game, highly explosive. (Sam) Darnold's playing great. This running back that was at Green Bay is playing really well for them. I can go down the line, (Jonathan) Greenard, (Andrew) Van Ginkel, those additions."
The Vikings are off to a 5-0 start on the season led by the resurgence of Darnold and the arsenal of talented weapons around him. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson and running back Aaron Jones have been important parts of their success.
Minnesota's run defense has also been performing at a high level, led by defensive coordinator Brian Flores.
"They pose issues, really, and for us, let's start offensively, they pose some issues with protections and identifications because they'll hit you on some zeros, some of this hot pressure stuff," Campbell said. "And then Van Ginkel now, is he a rusher? Is he a dropper? (Josh) Mettellus, he comes in at nickel and what is he? They have a pretty smart crew and they are upgraded talent-wise. We've got to be on it, now, we've got to be able to see what they're doing."
Playing on the road in Minnesota will also present challenges of its own, as Campbell and company are expecting a raucous atmosphere inside U.S. Bank Stadium.
"We're on the road, it's gonna be loud, and like I said, their offense is cooking at a high level right now," Campbell explained. "They do a great job scheme-wise, and they're gonna make sure they try to scheme their guys open. They've got an explosive receiver who can go the distance on any play. On the other side, you've got Addison. They've got some weapons here."