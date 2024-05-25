Brodric Martin Has 'Mentality' Aaron Glenn Is Seeking
Detroit Lions second-year defensive lineman Brodric Martin has put in the work physically and mentally to position himself to have an opportunity to compete for playing time.
Detroit head coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn cautioned reporters asking about the body transformation of the 25-year-old that it is difficult to assess any improvements when players are not donning pads.
“Listen, he has adjusted his body to be an NFL defensive lineman. Listen, I know there’s gonna be a lot of questions, a lot of guys asking, ‘Well, has he improved?’ Well, we don’t have pads on. So, when you’re a young player, it’s not telling anybody anything," said Glenn. "The thing that we do know is the mentality is there. So, since that the mentality’s there, now let’s see if that’s actually gonna happen when training camp comes. So, you guys will hear exactly what you need to hear once the pads come on.”
Campbell noted that the addition of new defensive line coach Terrell Williams should pay immediate dividends for Martin and the defensive line unit.
“Yeah, he’s improving, and there again, it’s hard to say without pads. (Until) we get pads on, that O-line, D-line — but I can tell you this. Terrell, who I’ve got a lot of confidence in, Terrell Williams, our D-line coach. I think he really is the best D-line coach in this league. And, if he’s not, you can argue what place he is," said Campbell. "But, he’s been working with him, a ton of one-on-one, individual. And look, the kid wants it and he’s working and he’s improving. He’s another guy, we’ve just got to get him reps and training camp’s gonna be pivotal for him with the pads on.”
