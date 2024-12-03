All Lions

Broncos Part Ways With Former Lions Wideout Josh Reynolds

Could the Lions bring back veteran wideout?

John Maakaron

Denver Broncos wide receiver Josh Reynolds (11) makes a catch against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Denver Broncos wide receiver Josh Reynolds (11) makes a catch against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Denver Broncos have made a decision on veteran wideout Josh Reynolds.

According to reports, the 29-year-old is no longer part of the Broncos long-term future and has been cut.

Sean Payton has likely decided to give more opportunities to the young wideouts on the Broncos roster, including Devaugh Vele, Marvin Mims and Troy Franklin.

Reynolds had been on injured reserve since Week 5, and the team was facing the deadline to make a decision on his future. Had he not been cut or activated prior to December 4th, he would have been required to remain on the injured reserve list for the remainder of the 2024 season.

Now, Reynolds has an opportunity to still join another team and play the final month of the regular season and beyond, should he land on a playoff team.

After spending a little more than two seasons with the Detroit Lions, Reynolds signed a two-year, $9 million contract this offseason to join a Broncos squad seeking to improve their fortunes, following an 8-9 2023 season.

Unfortunately, the stint in Denver has not been highly productive. Reynolds only appeared in five games and secured 12 receptions for 183 yards and one touchdown

More: Updated Detroit Lions 2024 Playoff Standings

During his time in Detroit, Reynolds was consistently securing receptions that extended drives and had obvious chemistry with veteran quarterback Jared Goff.

Unfortunately, the final game Reynolds appeared in for the Lions left a sour taste in the mouths of several supporters.

During the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers, Reynolds had multiple drops that proved to be costly, as the Lions went on to lose a game in which they led by 17 points at halftime.

TIm Patrick has had success in Detroit's offense this season and is growing a connection with the 30-year-old signal-caller.

Published |Modified
John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News