Broncos Part Ways With Former Lions Wideout Josh Reynolds
The Denver Broncos have made a decision on veteran wideout Josh Reynolds.
According to reports, the 29-year-old is no longer part of the Broncos long-term future and has been cut.
Sean Payton has likely decided to give more opportunities to the young wideouts on the Broncos roster, including Devaugh Vele, Marvin Mims and Troy Franklin.
Reynolds had been on injured reserve since Week 5, and the team was facing the deadline to make a decision on his future. Had he not been cut or activated prior to December 4th, he would have been required to remain on the injured reserve list for the remainder of the 2024 season.
Now, Reynolds has an opportunity to still join another team and play the final month of the regular season and beyond, should he land on a playoff team.
After spending a little more than two seasons with the Detroit Lions, Reynolds signed a two-year, $9 million contract this offseason to join a Broncos squad seeking to improve their fortunes, following an 8-9 2023 season.
Unfortunately, the stint in Denver has not been highly productive. Reynolds only appeared in five games and secured 12 receptions for 183 yards and one touchdown
During his time in Detroit, Reynolds was consistently securing receptions that extended drives and had obvious chemistry with veteran quarterback Jared Goff.
Unfortunately, the final game Reynolds appeared in for the Lions left a sour taste in the mouths of several supporters.
During the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers, Reynolds had multiple drops that proved to be costly, as the Lions went on to lose a game in which they led by 17 points at halftime.
TIm Patrick has had success in Detroit's offense this season and is growing a connection with the 30-year-old signal-caller.