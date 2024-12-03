Updated Lions Playoff Chase: Many Teams Competing
The calendar has turned to December, and the contenders are separating themselves from the pretenders as the NFL regular season enters its final five-week stretch.
With an 11-1 start, the Detroit Lions are firmly in the realm of contender. They've won 10 straight, and they've got their eyes on earning the top seed in the NFC and home-field advantage throughout their half of the playoff bracket.
Coach Dan Campbell has embraced the pressure that comes with playing in big games down the stretch. With big games against the Packers, Bills, Bears, 49ers and Vikings looming, the Lions are reaching a pivotal stretch that will define their playoff road.
"We're in playoff football right now. That's where we're at. We're in December, and our schedule says that. We play tough opponent after tough opponent after tough opponent," Campbell explained. "We've got another one. We've got plenty coming up. This is the type of stuff that you live for, and this is the type of stuff that gets you ready for the tournament."
Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes have preached a desire to build a roster that is capable of winning in December rather than earlier in the year. This requires plenty of depth, and that depth is being tested particularly on the defensive side of the ball.
"I think there's a number of things that can come into that. The easy answer to that is you don't do things you were doing early in the season," Campbell said. "That could be one. The other is, all of a sudden, you lose confidence in a couple of areas that are critical to your team. For whatever reason you just kind of, like the golfer that starts getting the shanks, that can happen and it's okay, you'll get out of it as long as you trust the work you put in every week. I think it's all about putting your best foot forward."
Here's a look at how the NFC playoffs are currently seeded ahead of the start of Week 14.
1.) Detroit Lions (11-1)
2.) Philadelphia Eagles (10-2)
3.) Seattle Seahawks (7-5)
4.) Atlanta Falcons (6-6)
5.) Minnesota Vikings (10-2)
6.) Green Bay Packers (9-3)
7.) Washington Commanders (8-5)