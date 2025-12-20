Dan Campbell: 'I'm Proud' of Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has impressed his teammates and the coaching staff with his maturity and growth out on the football field.

Early in his career, several missteps put the former first-round draft pick in a position to be criticized by pundits and a few supporters, wondering if he would derail his own career before it even started.

Head coach Dan Campbell and the front office never wavered in their support of the speedy wideout.

Their trust and patience has been rewarded, as Williams has shined this season. He has grown as a receiver and is putting in the neccessary work to meet his vast potential.

Jared Goff has expressed that he trusts the former Alabama Crimson Tide wideout and is only just now scratching the surface of his talents.

“Hell, I mean I’m proud of him. I’m proud of him. And it’s all him, said Dan Campbell, when asked this week how pleased he is with what he is seeing from Williams this year. "The amount of work he’s put in and the amount of stuff that he’s gone through, wherever it came. How it came, whether it was outside or it was his own doing, whatever the case is, he overcame all of it.

"He just continues to, he’s grown so much. I mean he’s a vet. He’s a pro," Campbell added. "The way he works, the way he digests the gameplan, what it means to him. He loves to compete, he wants to win and he’s just taken off. And man, his details are getting better."

Detroit's fifth-year head coach explained Williams is far more detailed in his route-running and his approach to the game, which he highlighted was showcased against the Los Angeles Rams.

"When you’ve got the athletic ability he has and now the other things begin to come in - the discipline of your route depth and the width and how you stop and where you come back to the quarterback, what (Jared) Goff wants, what we’re looking for, all these things," said Campbell. "I mean that first dagger he caught on third down where he got his width back on it, I don’t even know.

"That’s big time," Campbell commented further. "That’s huge, because now Goff can anticipate it and let it go before the rush gets to him well before he’s even getting into the break. Because now he knows that he’s got the width to drop it in the window. And with his speed and ability to stop, it makes it very difficult. So, he’s grown a ton. I’m proud of him.”

