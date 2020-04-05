Bucky Brooks Heaps Massive Praise on Matthew Stafford

NFL analyst Bucky Brooks has heaped a significant amount of praise on Detroit's franchise quarterback.

According to Brooks -- Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, DeShaun Watson, Aaron Rodgers, and Matt Stafford are quarterbacks he considers to be transcendent.

"You don’t need to overhaul the scheme or system or add players. You show up Day 1, hand them the ball and get out of the way," Brooks tweeted Saturday.

Brooks included the definition of transcendent as well: surpassing the ordinary; exceptional; supreme; magnificent.

Brooks was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the second round of the 1994 NFL Draft and played for five different teams in five NFL seasons.

He joined NFL Media in 2009 after working in the personnel department of the Carolina Panthers.

The Lions organization has failed to surround Stafford with enough talented players to give him a chance to thrive.

He is a model citizen -- in that he embodies what Lions ownership desires -- and the Lions have rewarded him handsomely financially because of it.

At some point, Stafford's tenure will come to an end.

It will be fascinating to see how the remainder of it shakes out.

If a quarterback is drafted early this April, it may just signal the beginning of the end of Stafford's run in Detroit.

Call to Action

The State of Michigan released a video Saturday in which Stafford and other head coaches are seeking nurses and doctors from across the country to come to Michigan to volunteer their services at hospitals needing as much assistance as possible.

“We’re calling on doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, and other health care professionals to volunteer to sign up to help us fight COVID-19 and save lives,” Stafford says.

