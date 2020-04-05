AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Bucky Brooks Heaps Massive Praise on Matthew Stafford

John Maakaron

NFL analyst Bucky Brooks has heaped a significant amount of praise on Detroit's franchise quarterback. 

According to Brooks -- Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, DeShaun Watson, Aaron Rodgers, and Matt Stafford are quarterbacks he considers to be transcendent.

"You don’t need to overhaul the scheme or system or add players. You show up Day 1, hand them the ball and get out of the way," Brooks tweeted Saturday.

Brooks included the definition of transcendent as well: surpassing the ordinary; exceptional; supreme; magnificent. 

Brooks was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the second round of the 1994 NFL Draft and played for five different teams in five NFL seasons. 

He joined NFL Media in 2009 after working in the personnel department of the Carolina Panthers.

The Lions organization has failed to surround Stafford with enough talented players to give him a chance to thrive.

He is a model citizen -- in that he embodies what Lions ownership desires -- and the Lions have rewarded him handsomely financially because of it.

At some point, Stafford's tenure will come to an end.

It will be fascinating to see how the remainder of it shakes out.

If a quarterback is drafted early this April, it may just signal the beginning of the end of Stafford's run in Detroit. 

Call to Action 

The State of Michigan released a video Saturday in which Stafford and other head coaches are seeking nurses and doctors from across the country to come to Michigan to volunteer their services at hospitals needing as much assistance as possible.

“We’re calling on doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, and other health care professionals to volunteer to sign up to help us fight COVID-19 and save lives,” Stafford says.

Related

Matt Patricia Provides Update on Detroit Lions Operations 

2020 NFL Draft: Perfect Fit for Lions at Every Position

Safety Geno Stone Would Bolster Lions' Secondary

Bob Quinn Makes List of GMs on Hot Seat

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 NFL Draft: Perfect Fit for Lions at Every Position

These draft prospects fit what the Detroit Lions need in this year's draft

John Maakaron

by

Lionsmain

Matt Patricia Provides Update on Lions' Day-to-Day Operations

Matt Patricia provides update on Detroit Lions' day-to-day operations in radio interview Friday

Vito Chirco

Safety Geno Stone Would Bolster Lions Secondary

Stone has drawn comparisons to newly acquired safety Duron Harmon

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Miami Sends Detroit 4 Draft Picks in Latest MMQB Mock Draft

Check out Kevin Hanson of Sports Illustrated's latest mock draft

John Maakaron

NFL Executives Blast Lions

NFL execs blast Lions in piece from The Athletic's Mike Sando

Vito Chirco

by

Lions4Ever

Bob Quinn Makes List of GM's on Hot Seat

Read why general manager Bob Quinn is on hot seat in 2020

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Can Lions' Pass Coverage Improve in 2020?

Our Logan Lamorandier opines on whether or not the Lions will be able to improve their pass coverage in 2020

Logan Lamorandier

by

Lions4Ever

Was Calvin Johnson Better than Terrell Owens?

Terrell Owens got the nod for being the best player to wear No. 81. Was that the correct choice?

John Maakaron

by

Lionsmain

Jarrad Davis Aids Matt Patricia's Efforts During Covid-19 Pandemic

Jarrad Davis was the first phone call Matt Patricia made to a player when he decided to work with a Detroit non-profit to create surgical masks

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Better Fit: Zack Baun or Josh Uche?

Our Logan Lamorandier takes a look at whether Zack Baun or Josh Uche is a better fit for Matt Patricia's defense in 2020

Logan Lamorandier

by

Lions4Ever