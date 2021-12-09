Jason Cabinda: Win Over Vikings 'Felt Like a Super Bowl'

Jason Cabinda shares the excitement he felt winning a home game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Detroit Lions have not had an opportunity to share winning moments with their fans too often the past couple of years.

For most of the 2021 season, Detroit had been on the losing end of the scoreboard except for a tie football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Last week, it appeared as thought Detroit was headed for another heartbreaking loss after the offense turned the football over late in the fourth quarter.

The Vikings were able to take advantage with a go-ahead touchdown.

Then, quarterback Jared Goff led the team down the field methodically before scoring the game-winning touchdown with no time remaining in regulation.

"It was huge. Can't even lie to you. I mean it felt like the Super Bowl. The scene was crazy. It was awesome to see," Cabinda said on NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Detroit's fullback was named their Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.

"Guys like Jason Cabinda can change the world. He is a man of principle who sets such a positive example for our entire locker room," Campbell said in a statement. "Since the day I met him, he has embodied what it means to be a leader on and off the field. With our platform in today’s NFL, it is our duty to help lift up the lives of others, and Jason carries this responsibility with dignity and honor."

