Camp Highlight: Rookie Wideout Bests Veteran Defensive Back
The Detroit Lions began padded practices on Friday, giving the team the first tast of physical contact against each other.
With less than a week before the first preseason game, the Lions are ramping up the intensity of their practices.
Rookie wideout Isaac TeSlaa was able to best veteran defensive back Avonte Maddox and DiCaprio Bootle during practice on Friday morning.
While there were some natural ups and downs within the first day of pads, linebacker Jack Campbell views every opportunity to pad up as an important one given the NFL's limits.
After recording 131 combined tackles last year, Campbell has been tabbed as a leader of defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard's group. He appears primed for a big season entering his third NFL campaign.
"It was a good first day in the pads. That's the biggest transition, in the NFL you get so much more limited time so when you're in (pads), you've got to take adavantage of it," Campbell said. "That's what you've got to do on defense, tackle people. Obviously it kind of showed today with the first day in pads. We've just got to keep improving and get ready for what's gonna be coming."
Throughout the practice, the Lions had increased intensity and physicality in 1-on-1 drills and implemented more runs into team periods, as non-padded practices force teams to focus solely on passing.
Aidan Hutchinson was also shown easily besting Penei Sewell using his swim move. Amik Robertson battled and earned an interception covering
Friday also marked the first day of training camp available for fans to attend, with Saturday also being open for season ticket holders.
Detroit begins preseason play on Thursday, July 31 in the Hall of Fame Game against the Los Angeles Chargers.