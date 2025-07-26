All Lions

Camp Highlight: Rookie Wideout Bests Veteran Defensive Back

Best highlights from first day of Lions padded practices.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), center left, talks to wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) after practice
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), center left, talks to wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) after practice / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Detroit Lions began padded practices on Friday, giving the team the first tast of physical contact against each other.

With less than a week before the first preseason game, the Lions are ramping up the intensity of their practices.

Rookie wideout Isaac TeSlaa was able to best veteran defensive back Avonte Maddox and DiCaprio Bootle during practice on Friday morning.

While there were some natural ups and downs within the first day of pads, linebacker Jack Campbell views every opportunity to pad up as an important one given the NFL's limits.

After recording 131 combined tackles last year, Campbell has been tabbed as a leader of defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard's group. He appears primed for a big season entering his third NFL campaign.

"It was a good first day in the pads. That's the biggest transition, in the NFL you get so much more limited time so when you're in (pads), you've got to take adavantage of it," Campbell said. "That's what you've got to do on defense, tackle people. Obviously it kind of showed today with the first day in pads. We've just got to keep improving and get ready for what's gonna be coming."

Throughout the practice, the Lions had increased intensity and physicality in 1-on-1 drills and implemented more runs into team periods, as non-padded practices force teams to focus solely on passing.

Aidan Hutchinson was also shown easily besting Penei Sewell using his swim move. Amik Robertson battled and earned an interception covering

Friday also marked the first day of training camp available for fans to attend, with Saturday also being open for season ticket holders.

Detroit begins preseason play on Thursday, July 31 in the Hall of Fame Game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

More from Lions OnSI:

feed

Published |Modified
John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News