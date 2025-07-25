Observations: Aidan Hutchinson Showcases Drastic Improvements
The Detroit Lions conducted their first padded practice of the new season, and welcomed fans in for the first time. As a result, there was a renewed sense of energy at the team's performance center Friday.
With the pads signaling contact practices, the Lions can begin their full evaluations of players looking to earn spots on the roster. Dan Campbell has plenty of intriguing players on the roster, and as such the padded practices will be prime opportunities for players looking to impress the coaching staff.
“We’re just worried about evaluating the guys we’ve got here right now. We’ve got a good crop of guys in here, young players, we’re about to see what we can pull out of them, see what we can develop, see what comes from it," Campbell said. "The evaluation process is never done, there’s so many things out there. You’ve got the other 32 teams, they’ve got 90 on their roster. And so not only do we evaluate ours, Brad is looking at all these other rosters. You’re predicting, what about this guy? How does he match up here with what we have here? And so you’re always looking, how do we bring in more competition. But as far as where we’re at right now, we’re good. Let’s just go compete.”
Here are takeaways and observations from the Lions' fifth training camp practice of the 2025 season
Participation report
After leaving Thursday's practice to be evaluated for injuries, both Terrion Arnold and Derrick Barnes were in action on Friday for the first day of pads.
The Lions were without first-round pick Tyleik Williams, as well as undrafted free agent Ian Kennelly. Additionally, linebacker Alex Anzalone, cornerback Ennis Rakestraw, running back Sione Vaki, defensive lineman Al-Quadin Muhammad and defensive tackle Roy Lopez were all out of action once again.
It's uncertain whether Williams' absence was injury related, as he told reporters Thursday that he was feeling good and excited to begin padded practices.
Wide receiver Tim Patrick was not participating, but was off to the side getting in work with the training staff.
Hutchinson looks strong
After a long rehab journey and participating in the team's offseason workouts, Hutchinson looked the part of a player raring to go when the pads came on Friday. Evaluations of the Michigan product have been tempered as of late, as his full effort can only be fully noted in full contact situations.
On Friday, he appeared to be good to go. He beat two-time All-Pro Penei Sewell with a spin move, which has been a trademark of his. He doesn't seem to lack explosiveness or power, and showed the bending ability around the edge that has the coaching staff excited.
Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard said Thursday that he looks like a better player through the early part of camp, and on Friday it was easy to see why the staff would draw that conclusion.
The former No. 2 overall pick is approaching camp with a high standard and looking to put together a full season of the production that he had before suffering his leg injury last year.
"I'm at a point now in my career where it's like you're shooting for the stars every year," Hutchinson explained. "And if that's not the expectation or standard you put to yourself, it's got to be that way. ... Those first couple of years, you're getting in the league and figuring it out. But now, it's every year that the standard is what it is."
Overall, the defensive line got the better of the offensive line throughout most of the day. DJ Reader, Pat O'Connor and Nate Lynn each had strong days, with Lynn getting the best of veteran Jamarco Jones on a nice move.
TeSlaa headlines early 1-on-1s
With padded practices beginning, the Lions ratcheted up the physicality in their 1-on-1 drills. One of the biggest moments from early on was a rep between rookie Isaac TeSlaa and defensive back Morice Norris.
TeSlaa absorbed a big hit from Norris and stayed on his feet, bowling over the defender and winning the drill. It was an impressive display for the Arkansas product, who leveraged his size nicely at 6-foot-4.
Other standouts from early in practice included Jameson Williams, who zipped past Arnold on their first rep against each other. Arnold got his payback in the second rep, taking Williams to the ground and ripping the wideout's helmet off.
Running backs show off blocking skills
Detroit's backfield was put to the test in blocking drills during Friday's practice, and Tashard Choice's group showed they were up for the challenge. Working against the linebackers and safeties, multiple backs had good days as blockers.
David Montgomery held his own working against linebacker Jack Campbell, while Craig Reynolds was able to hold off Ezekiel Turner. Meanwhile, Jahmyr Gibbs also looked comfortable in protection with a good block against Kerby Joseph.
The Lions also did an run exclusive team period, which was to the team's benefit after the non-padded days were mostly passing oriented. Gibbs and Montgomery both got first-team carries, while Craig Reynolds handled the second-team and Kye Robichaux and Jabari Small were with the third group.
Mahogany continues to impress
Second-year offensive lineman Christian Mahogany has been one of the most consistent performers early in camp, and the addition of pads has only emphasized that. He was a force on Friday, consistently handling his assignments.
While the defensive line looking solid throughout the day, there were some difficulties for the Lions' offensive line. However, Mahogany looked like the best of the group on Friday.
One player who did struggle throughout Friday's practice was Graham Glasgow, who was once again taking center reps. Veteran defensive tackle DJ Reader had plenty of success against the veteran during team drills.
Once again, Giovanni Manu was the second-team left tackle while Jones was on the right. Michael Niese was the second-team center, while Kingsley Eguakun took more reps at guard after previously playing exclusively center.
Quick hitters
1.) Rookie Dominic Lovett had a nice rep against veteran Amik Robertson, shaking him to get open and make a catch.
2.) Friday was once again Kyle Allen's turn to lead the second unit, continuing Detroit's rotation of Allen and Hendon Hooker trading places amongst the backup and third-string units.
3.) Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell's family were observed together on the Matt Patricia hill at the team's practice field following the session.
4.) Goff and St. Brown stayed on the field after practice to get some extra throws in.
5.) Hutchinson is donning custom Michael Jackson thigh pads, and debuted them for the first time at Friday's practice.