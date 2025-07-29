Camp Notebook: Lions Don't Plan to Play Top Picks in Preseason Opener
The Detroit Lions will be focusing on their youth in the preseason opener.
When the team takes the field for the first time Thursday in the Hall of Fame Game, there will be an abundance of starters on the sidelines. Coach Dan Campbell has traditionally avoided playing his starters much, if at all, in preseason games.
On Tuesday, the fifth-year coach noted that this group of players not participating will likely include their top two draft picks, Tyleik Williams and Tate Ratledge.
"I don't think I'm gonna play Tate or 'Leik this game," Campbell said. "I kind of decided — we talked about it as a staff, and we're like, 'Why don't we just wait and maybe play them in Atlanta?' So we'll hold tight and make sure they get plenty of reps out here."
Detroit conducted a scrimmage on Tuesday, with the majority of reps going to starters on both sides of the ball as they will not be participating in Thursday's game.
Branch has high expectations for secondary
The Lions' defense was battered by injuries all throughout last year. One area that did remain relatively healthy was the secondary, with Brian Branch playing in all but one game and Kerby Joseph suiting up in every game.
Detroit made one big move in the defensive backfield this offseason, replacing Carlton Davis with D.J. Reed. While the secondary's confidence was always high last year, the group has even higher expectations for their performance this year.
"We believed that we were the best secondary last year with all the injuries," Branch said. "We always had, whoever's in, it's us against the world. I feel like, this year, our chemistry is at a whole other level. That alone is scary, and we've just got to keep on going."
No momentum towards Anzalone extension
Alex Anzalone has returned to practice even without a new contract, having surpassed the hamstring injury that bothered him at the start of camp.
On Monday, NFL Network reported that there is not momentum in contract talks regarding a potential new contract. As a result, there's potential that the multi-year team captain winds up hitting free agency at the conclusion of the 2025 season.
“I’m gonna say no, I haven’t sensed any momentum in that direction. He’s scheduled to be a free agent after this season," said Mike Garafolo. "He’s at a point in his career where, and you’ve seen at the linebacker position, you can be productive past 30 (years old). I still think this guy’s got good football left. And if he hits the free agent market which I would say at this point, it’s hard to predict these things now, but I would say that’s where this one is headed.
"He will play out his last year in Detroit and certainly be all-in and be a big part of what they do defensively. I think he’ll have a lot of interest this upcoming offseason for sure if that winds up being the case. In a contract year, you want to be productive and you want to put that on tape.”