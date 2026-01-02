Five Detroit Lions Ruled Out Against Bears

The Detroit Lions have officially ruled out five players against the Chicago Bears.

On the injury designation report, right tackle Penei Sewell, defensive tackle Alim McNeill, offensive lineman Trystan Colon, safety Thomas Harper and linebacker Alex Anzalone were ruled out.

With Anzalone on the final year of his contract, it may be the end of the road for the veteran linebacker.

Sewell did not practice all week and Dan Campbell was not all that confident the former No. 7 overall pick would suit up.

Even though the team is not playing for a spot in the playoffs, there is still something the fifth-year head coach wants to see from his team.

“Well, they are playing for a lot," said Campbell. "They are. I’ve asked this the last two years, I’ve sat up there with different players that got an opportunity and I said, ‘Did you give everything you had? Because you had an opportunity to play.’ They played on the last game of the year. ‘And knowing that, knowing that this probably is your last game, did you give everything you had? Was all your focus in it? Was it really? Because there’s no guarantee that you’re going to get a chance to play again or start again.’ You’re just not, every year is different.

"There are very few players you could say, ‘That guy, I know, is going to start next year.’ I mean I think - Penei Sewell is probably going to start. I mean yeah, we know that. But it doesn’t go that way with everybody. We’re going to have to reload and go back to the basics of some of the things we do and get back to what we were in ’21, ’22 a little bit.”

John Morton was also asked this week what he has learned the last eight weeks that will help him in whatever his role is going forward with the team.

“Status quo. I’m heavily involved in the passing game. I love the personnel that we’ve got, I love this organization and the coaches and everything. We do a great job working together, putting this all together. We have great players, it’s really fun to put game plans in the passing game. It’s fun, I have a blast doing it because we’ve got a lot of weapons and it’s pretty cool," said Morton. "And then we come up with something new, the guys don’t even blink.

"It’s fun. And we did a couple of things today. And I just love it. I love my job. I love coaching, I love game planning, I love everything that goes into it and then watching it on Sunday.”

Lions' Week 18 Friday Injury Report

#DETvsCHI injury report presented by Henry Ford Health pic.twitter.com/TIsIKjZ1zK — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 2, 2026

More from Detroit Lions OnSI