Dan Campbell Announces Lions' Starting QB for Second Preseason Game
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell will continue his rotation between Hendon Hooker and Kyle Allen between the second-team and third-string units throughout at least the next week.
On Sunday, Campbell stated that Hooker will start the team's second preseason game, which kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday at the Atlanta Falcons. With the team sticking to form, Hooker will play the first half and Kyle Allen will take the final two quarters.
"I see Hooker starting this first half against Atlanta, and then Kyle will take the back half," Campbell noted.
The decision to start Hooker comes after the team started Allen, playing him the first half and the Tennessee product the second half, in the preseason opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Both passers struggled in Thursday's 34-7 loss, combining for three turnovers. Allen threw two interceptions, one on an out route that he threw late and the other on a fade route where his intended receiver was jammed off the line.
Hooker, meanwhile, threw a late interception when Dominic Lovett had the ball wrestled away from him on a deep ball down the field.
Campbell noted that he was impressed with Hooker making the right calls at the line of scrimmage, as he was getting to the correct checks based on the look the defense was giving him.
"A lot of that just comes from repetition of watching film and the reps I've had in practice over the past two seasons," Hooker said after Thursday's game. "Getting those Friday reps down in the red zone and seeing, 'Oh, (these are) the different ways they get into Cover 0.' And the Chargers, on fourth-and-short and third-and-short, they were giving a lot of Cover 0, so I was getting to my Cover 0 checks, seven-man (protection). Really just trying to make quick decisions out there on the fly. We talked about taking more control of the offense, and that's what I had to do tonight."
Allen finished 9-of-14 for 91 yards, while Hooker was 3-of-6 for 18 yards. Hooker also scrambled three times for nine yards. Both passers struggled to move the offense consistently, with Allen leading the only scoring drive midway through the second quarter.
"I think both those guys, it goes without saying they're frustrated with the way that went," Campbell said. "They both want to improve and get better."