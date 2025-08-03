Live Week Three Sunday Practice Updates, Highlights
The Detroit Lions return to the practice field Sunday morning after a disappointing opening performance against the Los Angeles Chargers.
In primetime, Detroit was defeated by the AFC West squad 34-7 in the Pro Football Hall of Fame game.
Ahead of the second preseason game against the Falcons, Dan Campbell's squad will work to clean up some of the sloppiness that derailed many offensive drives and kept the defense from being able to come off the field.
Chargers quarterback Trey Lance was able to move the offense quite effectively and score points. Detroit shot themselves in the foot repeatedly, as the five turnovers contributed to the blowout loss.
Lions rookie DE becomes emotional after first NFL appearance
For Ahmed Hassanein, his first appearance in the NFL was a source of pride and appreciation, based on the amount of work he has put into trying to become the best player he can be.
Speaking in the locker room, Detroit's 2025 sixth-round pick explained why he felt positive playing, but the team and himself must continue to grow, learn and get better after a subpar performance.
"I'm so grateful and honored to be in this building and be in this position. I know we didn't accomplish what we wanted to, but there's a lot to learn from and it felt good, it felt really good to be out there. It was almost a disbelief for me. I cried in the beginning of the game because I couldn't believe it," said Hassanein. "For someone like me who came so far and went through what I went through to just be here, I soaked up all this moment.
"Looking at the field, I'm like, 'Wow, I'm literally playing an NFL football game.' It was just unreal to me, and I take pride in that," Hassanein commented further. "I've just got to do the best I can for my team. Whatever it takes, I love this team. This team really, really works hard, and they believe in me, and my teammates believe in me and my coach believes in me and I just want to take the coaching and keep learning and keep stacking and take it one day at a time and keep learning."
Detroit's next handful of practices will be held in front of supportive fans before traveling to Atlanta.
Follow along for highlights and live updates all throughout Sunday's practice.
8:39 a.m. -- The Lions' early part of practice has been marred by early mental errors, with issues with alignment popping up at the receiver position.
8:37 a.m. -- Dan Campbell provided injury updates on multiple players, including a key veteran offensive lineman, which you can read about here.
8:06 a.m. -- The Lions will start Hendon Hooker at quarterback for the first half of their Friday night preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons.
8:04 a.m. -- When asked by Lions OnSI, Dan Campbell said that there has been more bad than good for second-year offensive lineman Giovanni Manu early in practice, but that he was encouraged by his performance in practice late last week and in the preseason game against the Chargers.