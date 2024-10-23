Campbell on Jameson Williams: 'You've Got to Pay for Your Sins'
The Detroit Lions are preparing to be without wide receiver Jameson Williams for the next two games.
Williams is facing a two-game suspension. While he could still appeal it and the suspension has yet to be officially announced, the Lions could take the field without him for the upcoming game against the Tennessee Titans and the following week against the Green Bay Packers.
Despite this being the second suspension of Williams' career, coach Dan Campbell emphasizes that he still has plenty of trust in the third-year wideout.
"Here's what I can tell you. I trust this kid. I trust him. And unfortunately, you've got to pay for your sins, you know," Campbell said. "And if something happens and this comes down, so be it. I know this, we dangled a rope down on the way up. We can't wait for anybody and over a year ago, he started climbing his way up and he got to us. And maybe he lost his grip, but he'll climb back up again. That rope's still there, it's tied to us. And he'll be just fine, but he's part of this team and I trust him."
Campbell explained that the young wideout has demonstrated plenty of maturity since entering the league as the 12th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and as a result has earned the trust of his teammates and coaches.
"He and I have had enough dialect, enough things that have happened to, I know when he tells me something, I know what it is," Campbell explained. "That's the best way I can say it. Look, this happened, it is what it is and move on. But I do, and he's put the work in, and he's put his best foot forward. Like I said, he lost his grip, he'll be back."
The head coach explained that Williams has a solid support system around him in his teammates and will come back stronger after serving his suspension.
"He's around his teammates a ton, and I feel like he's really endeared himself to the guys," Campbell said. "And like I say, he's part of the group. I'm telling you, he's matured so much. I get it, and I understand where it's at and I know it can be frustrating. It's frustrating for us, and it's frustrating because I've got to answer these questions and the team is gonna have to answer them when they shouldn't have to. But ultimately, he's made huge strides and I recognize that, and I think the team recognizes that. I think he's gonna come back better than he was before."